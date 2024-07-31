Paul George Makes Hilarious Michael Jordan ‘Milkman’ Reference to Explain Tyrese Maxey’s Height Despite Having Short Parents

During a recent podcast episode with Paul George, the NBA star jokingly mentioned basketball legend Michael Jordan when talking about the height of his Philadelphia 76ers teammate, Tyrese Maxey. The conversation shifted unexpectedly when George referenced the 'Milkman situation,' comparing Maxey's height to the classic "milkman" joke often linked to Jordan.

Paul George hilariously trolls Tyrese Maxey’s height with Michael Jordan ‘Milkman’ jab

Paul George, who recently joined the 76ers, expressed his excitement about playing alongside Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. During a candid moment on his podcast, he quipped about Maxey's height, despite both of Maxey's parents being below average height, ranging from 5’6 to 5’8.

George jokingly exclaimed, "Milkman! Milkman situation right here," alluding to an amusing explanation for Maxey's taller stature compared to his family.

The reference to the ‘Milkman situation’ calls back to a famous David Letterman interview with Michael Jordan from years ago. In the interview, Jordan humorously shared details about his family members' heights, mentioning that he was the tallest at 6-foot-6, while his parents and siblings were notably shorter.

Jordan then playfully added, "The milkman is about 6'7," suggesting a comical reason for his own exceptional height within his family.

Tyrese Maxey jokes back at Paul George

Tyrese Maxey found himself at the center of a lighthearted exchange after jokingly calling out the Philadelphia 76ers' social media team for highlighting a clip of Paul George breaking him down in a welcome video for the latest episode of the Wave Sports + Entertainment's Podcast P with Paul George.

During the podcast, Maxey said, “Why are they posting so many highlights of him scoring on me?”

While Maxey's remarks carried a playful tone during the podcast, it was evident that behind the jest lay a tinge of genuine perplexity. The use of a clip featuring George besting a current player on the roster, particularly a rising talent like Maxey, left a slightly awkward impression regardless of George's brilliance on the court.

Nevertheless, it seems likely that Maxey received an internal apology for the oversight, and all parties involved will likely keep a closer eye on future content generation to avoid similar situations.

