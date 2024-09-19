Paul George Picks Orlando Magic Star Over Philadelphia 76ers Teammates to Build a Team Around

It is anticipated that the Philadelphia 76ers will contend for the NBA title in the upcoming campaign. They signed Paul George to a four-year, $212 million contract in the summer, which is largely the reason for that.

In Philadelphia, George will team up with Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey to form a Big Three. That trio is possibly the best in the entire league. The 76ers have added a ton of reliable role players this summer in addition to signing George, so they can assemble a championship-caliber team around their Big Three.

Embiid is the best player in the league when he performs at his peak. George is the seasoned player still playing at an All-Star caliber who is looking for a ring. And the kid headed for superstardom is Maxey.

It could be argued that Maxey is already performing at the caliber of a superstar. He shot 37.3% from three-point range and 45% from the field last season, averaging 25.9 points, 6.2 assists, and 3.7 rebounds per game.

However, when asked on Podcast P about the player that, if he were to build his franchise today, he picked Paolo Banchero of the Orlando Magic. However, there was a condition that Anthony Edwards, Luka Doncic, or Victor Wembanyama couldn’t be picked.

Now, don't get us wrong; Banchero is unquestionably a fantastic player. Most people were taken aback by George's response, though, because he will be collaborating with Maxey starting in the upcoming season. Compared to Banchero, Maxey is undoubtedly further along in his development and is a current All-Star.

It begs the question of whether George chose not to name Maxey in order to challenge him and provide him with a little more drive before the 24–25 season begins. However, it's also possible that George thinks Banchero is better, that Maxey's name slipped his mind, or that he forgot that his 76ers teammate is younger than 25.

