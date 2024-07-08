Paul George Responds to Near-Trade Drama With Warriors After Draymond Green Criticizes Clippers’ Inaction

The Golden State Warriors almost pulled off a blockbuster trade involving Paul George of the Los Angeles Clippers. The Clippers according to Green, were not cooperative in enabling George's wished-for transition to the Warriors.

Green stated that the Warriors were enthusiastic about bringing George on board, visualizing him as a vital part of a potent trio alongside Green and Stephen Curry. However, the talks hit an impasse when Golden refused to bring Jonathan Kuminga into the trade negotiations. The now Philadelphia 76ers key player shared he was on the verge of switching to wearing a Warriors jersey.

Paul George reflects on near trade deal with Golden State

Paul George, the Philadelphia 76ers player, disclosed that a potential trade deal with the Golden State Warriors nearly transpired. On an episode of Podcast P aired on July 8, 2024, George shared the Warriors' keen interest in him and how he would have been great with Draymond Green, Stephen Curry, Brandinziemski, Jonathan Kuminga, and Andrew Wiggins., specifics of the potential trade with the Clippers eventually halted his move to Golden. Adding to the allure of joining Golden State, he confessed that playing with Curry and Green would have been amazing.

Digging deeper into the reasons, George pointed out that the blockers in the Clippers-Warriors trade deal were the trade terms that the Clippers were not willing to accept. Eventually, the deal didn't materialize, but it was a near-miss.

Golden State Warriors offseason rebuild and trade prospects

At last Paul George opted out of his contract, foreclosing a possible trade to the Warriors, and went on to free agency, leading to Klay Thompson's departure from Golden State.

The Warriors are now facing the challenge of creating their team roster for 2024-25. They swiftly switched gears, managing a sign-and-trade deal for Buddy Hield. Tracking how they strategize Andrew Wiggins' future, as he could serve as a possible trade asset, will surely be interesting.

