Paul George Trolled by NBA Fans After His Video Committing He Owes Clippers a Trophy Resurfaces: ‘Habitual Liar, Worse Than Kyrie’

NBA fans took to social media to troll Paul George after a video resurfaced showing the former Los Angeles Clippers star emphatically declaring his commitment to bringing a championship to the team. In the viral clip from 2020, George boldly stated, "I owe them a trophy. That’s what I owe this organization."

This pledge came on the heels of George signing a lucrative four-year max contract extension, solidifying his dedication to the Clippers' pursuit of a title. Fast forward to 2024, and George has opted out of his Clippers contract to join the Philadelphia 76ers on a hefty four-year, $212 million deal, marking the end of his tenure in Los Angeles.

Fans troll Paul George after his video committing Clippers a trophy resurfaces

Angry after George parted ways with the Clippers, a fan wrote: “He’s a habitual liar, worse than Kyrie but he finna catch less flack than him.”

Whereas another fan drew a detailed comparison back from the time PG landed at the Clippers, he wrote, “You owe that franchise more than a trophy man.”

Another agitated user wrote: “Never listen to a word these players say.”

However, one user also brought in the Kawhi Leonard discussion and collectively called the duo as a ‘huge failure’ and wrote, “Well Kawhi was injured majority of the time and he was out for the 2022 playoffs too. That duo was honestly a huge failure.”

Kawhi Leonard's extension played a factor in Paul George leaving Clippers

The failure of the Los Angeles Clippers to inform Paul George of their plans to extend Kawhi Leonard played a crucial role in his decision to leave the team for the Philadelphia 76ers. As ESPN's Brian Windhorst disclosed, George only became aware of Leonard's extension when it was made public, indicating a lack of communication from the Clippers' management.

This lack of transparency likely made George feel undervalued and contributed to his perception that the team was ready to move on from him. Without being kept in the loop about the organization's future intentions, George made the strategic choice to join the 76ers, forming a formidable trio with Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey in Philadelphia.

George's decision to leave was influenced by not just the undisclosed extension of Leonard, but also the breakdown in contract negotiations between George and the Clippers.

Despite efforts to reach a new agreement, the Clippers and George were unable to bridge the gap, ultimately leading to his departure. This scenario underscores the significance of making players feel valued and informed about organizational decisions, as it can impact their commitment and loyalty to a team in a competitive free agency environment.

