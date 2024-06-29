Paul George’s Relationship With LA Clippers is Positive Amid Trade in Free Agency Rumors, Reveals NBA Insider

Two of the NBA's biggest names, Paul George and Klay Thompson, are currently embroiled in significant contract disputes. Though it appears that Thompson's time with the Golden State Warriors is over, the circumstances surrounding George and the Los Angeles Clippers are worth considering. It seems that George manages the professional versus personal aspects of contract negotiations quite well.

The Clippers had hoped that the 34-year-old would accept a contract akin to teammate Kawhi Leonard, who inked a three-year, $153 million extension in January, but he is seeking a four-year, max deal.

What did Amick and Slater say?

Although George is still hoping for a max deal, the Clippers have "decided to hold firm" in their negotiations with him to avoid paying the second-apron luxury tax, as reported by Sam Amick and Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

The nine-time NBA All-Star has a $48.7 million player option for the following season, so free agency is scheduled to start on June 30. While one party may have to give in, or George may decide to leave Los Angeles, The Athletic reports that his relationship with the team is still positive despite the contract dispute.

Amick and Slater wrote, "George is widely known to love living with his family in Los Angeles, where he’s not far from his hometown of Palmdale, Calif. What’s more, his relationship with the Clippers — even with the contract disagreement — is known to be in a very respectful and positive place."

George’s future will be sorted out in the next few days

Although George would rather stay with the Clippers and be close to his family, we should find out how this standoff ends in the next few days.

If the two parties decide that a trade is the best course of action, the nine-time All-Star is sure to have no shortage of suitors if he decides to exercise his free agency. If a middle ground can be found and a deal that benefits both the player and the team is hammered out, that would be a true win-win situation.

