Paul Heyman and CM Punk’s WWE History Explained

The Wise Man, Paul Heyman has once again joined hands with CM Punk after 12 long years. On Friday Night SmackDown, a disgusted Paul Heyman, who was not at all happy with the current leadership of Bloodline under Solo Sikoa requested CM Punk to take him along. And Punk obliged.

The reunion with The Second City Saint marks a significant moment in WWE's history as the duo has come together after 12 years. However, Punk is not doing Heyman any favors. Instead, it is a comeback that wouldn't have been possible without Paul Heyman spotting CM Punk in the first place.

How did Paul Heyman bring CM Punk into WWE?

Paul Heyman, one of the best creative minds in the professional wrestling industry has always had a knack for good talents. Wrestlers whom Paul has backed have gone on to deliver great stories. Be it Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, or CM Punk.

In an interview with Inside The Ropes in July 2016, Paul Heyman revealed how he spotted Punk, and how he took the efforts of shaping him and guiding through the intricacies of the wrestling industry. But Punk had no idea that Heyman had eyed him and his wrestling skills at the Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW), WWE’s development territory in the early 2000s.

Punk himself once accepted that he had never thought of making it to WWE TV and it was Paul Heyman eventually who brought him under the folds of Stamford-based promotion. “I was never supposed to make it onto WWE TV,” Punk said in an interview with NotSam Wrestling.

Advertisement

He said that Paul Heyman was the guy who had his back when nobody did, and thereby he would always remain his guy. Punk said that even if Heyman asks him to come to New York, at 4 am in the morning, he would do so, out of respect for him.

Though CM Punk made his WWE debut in 2006, through ECW, the duo aligned in front of the camera only in 2012. This was the beginning of the golden period for Punk who set a record of being a WWE Champion for 434 days. However, the manner in which he had to drop the belt to Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson at Royal Rumble 2013, led Punk to cut ties with WWE in 2014. But during that time also Heyman backed Punk.

Also Read: CM Punk hints at rematch with The Rock, warns him after WWE RAW: ‘Glad That He’s Kept His Mouth Shut’

How did Paul Heyman back CM Punk against WWE?

Advertisement

The reason why CM Punk has high regards for Punk is because it was only Paul Heyman who supported Punk when he had developed cold feet with former WWE

In an interview with Chris Jericho, Heyman revealed that “Punk had enough, and he couldn’t take it anymore.” The Hall of Famer said that Punk had been confiding to him about how frustrated he was with his booking in the company, and how he desperately wanted to leave.

He mentioned that on the day when Punk walked away in 2014, he wasn’t surprised, because he had been seeing him struggling for a long time. According to Heyman, Punk couldn’t find that passion to continue to do what he loved doing in WWE.

Heyman had once also said that it’s very difficult to build a chemistry with any other wrestler, as he had with Brock Lesnar or CM Punk in WWE. He considered both of these wrestlers, as future stars which they obviously became.

Advertisement

And now, after 12 years Heyman and Punk have aligned once again. It would be interesting to see how Heyman presents Punk’s character in WWE now. Or will Heyman betray Punk once again as Roman Reigns comes back? Only time will tell.