Paul Heyman Breaks Silence On Roman Reigns’ Return And His WWE Comeback

Wiseman Paul Heyman is one of the biggest reasons behind Roman Reigns' success as the Tribal chief. In 2020, when Roman Reigns returned as a heel, he was aligned with the legendary Paul Heyman, and the rest is history.

Paul Heyman can be crowned as one of the best managers in business on the edition of Friday Night SmackDown at Madison Square Garden, where Solo Sikoa officially announced himself as the new Tribal Chief of Bloodline. Paul Heyman was asked to acknowledge Solo Sikoa as the new Tribal Chief.

The Wiseman gathered all his courage and refused to acknowledge Solo Sikoa as his tribal chief, which pissed Solo Sikoa and all other members of New Bloodline. They decided to attack Wiseman and kick him out of the faction.

Roman Reigns returned at SummerSlam 2024, ambushed Solo Sikoa, and made it clear he wants his throne of Tribal Chief back at any cost, but one thing fans pointed out was Paul Heyman was not with Roman Reigns.

Paul Heyman was at Fanatics Fest interacting with his fans now. Finally, Paul Heyman broke his silence on Roman Reigns’s return, and when he returned to WWE, he was at Fanatics Fest integrating with his fans; Paul Heyman opened up.

Paul Heyman expressed, “You don’t know if or when Wiseman will return; you don’t know who else Solo (Sikoa) may or may not have in his back pocket, ready to debut. You don’t know what our moves are, what Roman Reigns’s moves are, what my moves are, what anybody’s moves can be; all you know is that Roman Reigns is back. He’s back to reclaim the title of Tribal Chief from Solo.”

Wisman has also planted seeds of an OG Bloodline reunion; Paul Heyman said, “ Solo (Sikoa) has so much backup right now that Roman (Reigns) is in deep, deep, deep trouble.” With his words, Wiseman has made it clear that Roman Reigns would need backup.

WWE fanatics were expecting Roman Reigns to make his in-ring return at the WWE Bash in Berlin 2024, but it seems like it’s too early to expect him to return to in-ring competition. The WWE Bash in Berling 2024 is set to take place on Saturday, August 31, 2024, at the Uber Arena in Berlin, Germany.

A report by Dave Meltzer suggested WWE will wait a little longer before Roman Reigns returns to WWE squared circle.

Dave Meltzer expressed while talking on his Wrestling Observer Radio about the schedule of Roman Reigns in WWE, “Roman's not even going to be around a lot, although he's working on several TV tapings. I'm not sure when he's actually wrestling again, but probably Survivor Series. I mean, he's not going to be wrestling on the Berlin show, I don't think. There's no indication."

The saga between Roman Reigns and the whole Bloodline will be a generational feud. WWE fanatics will see emotional reunions, shocking betrayals, and some of the best professional wrestling matches. Who knows, The Rock will emerge as the mind behind the fall of Bloodline, and Roman Reigns will face The Rock at WrestleMania 41.

