Paul Heyman Drops Major Hint on Roman Reigns' WWE Return After Bloodline's Assault

Roman Reigns was brutally ambushed on SmackDown two weeks back by his former Bloodline members. The Original Tribal Chief had a face-off with Solo Sikoa, and he even overpowered him with his fist of blows. Reigns also took good care of Tama Tonga, who had come for Sikoa’s aid, but he fell short in front of Jacob Fatu.

Fatu attacked Reigns from behind right when The Big Dog had worn the Ula Fala, the family’s traditional necklace boasting of the Bloodline legacy. Reigns couldn’t recover from that attack and was put through the announce table by Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Jacob Fatu.

Reigns didn’t show up last week on SmackDown, and it’s not sure if he will appear in tomorrow’s episode. However, his Wiseman, Paul Heyman, has dropped a major hint of Roman Reigns’ WWE return soon.

He hasn’t made a statement to any media outlet but has spoken via his Instagram stories. On his Instagram account, he posted, “INSIDE THE RETURN OF THE OTC ROMAN REIGNS... and behind the scenes of the Bloodline Saga!”

We don't know whether Heyman hinted at Reigns’ return on SmackDown tomorrow or something else. And it’s not just about Roman Reigns’ WWE return; it’s also about Paul Heyman’s return.

Heyman was last seen in WWE on the June 28 episode of SmackDown, when he was also severely beaten by Solo Sikoa and his men just for defying his orders. Paul Heyman was expected to return to WWE along with Roman Reigns at SummerSlam, but that didn’t happen.

While speaking at the WWE fanatics event recently, Heyman said that he won’t return just for the sake of returning but will only make a comeback when it’s relevant. “It is going to set up a year’s worth of storylines. I will come back when it’s relevant for me to come back, when I need to come back, when I can add to Roman Reigns and not just ride his coattails and hang off of his glory,” Heyman had said.

All eyes remain on Roman Reigns, bringing up his former Bloodline mates, The Usos, and even Sami Zayn to form the original Bloodline. This will likely happen after Bash in Berlin PPV as the face-off between the two factions would prepare the ground for a possible match between Reigns and Solo Sikoa at Bad Blood in October.

It’s even possible that Roman Reigns might return on tomorrow’s episode of SmackDown, and he can tease a reunion. Anything is possible. All eyes are on SmackDown tomorrow.

