Paul Heyman Heaps Praises on Triple H; Commends His Vision for Wrestling Business

Paul Heyman didn’t hesitate when he said that for the rest of his life, he was ready to be a “Paul Levesque guy." That was during his Hall of Fame induction speech before WrestleMania 40.

Heyman is a veteran of the wrestling industry, and he knows the business inside out. His acumen for the wrestling business is at par with that of former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. But he has huge respect for WWE COO Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque, who is much younger than him in this business.

Heyman has known Hunter since 1997, but he only became a fan of Triple H after their first meeting. In an interview with Sam Roberts at Fanatics Fest in New York City, Heyman spoke about his first meeting with Triple H in 1997.

“I’ve always had a lot of respect for Paul Levesque. When we had ECW participation at Monday Night RAW, and I met him backstage, don’t know what the conversation was completely, but it was about Killer Kowalski in the manner in which he was trained and the appreciation that he had for the history of the business,” Fightful quoted Heyman. He described his present-day working experience with Hunter and said that working with him is an absolute honor.

“Even back then, in ’97, I was like, wow, this guy has his finger on the pulse of the future. Working with Paul Levesque today is an absolute honor because he’s a collaborator,” Heyman said. He said that Triple H loves to collaborate, loves to hear different ideas, and likes to implement them.

With Vince McMahon gone, Heyman and Triple H have struck quite a good partnership and worked on some amazing storylines. The Bloodline story is one of them. Heyman, along with Triple H, has crafted one of the best storylines in WWE. According to Heyman, the WWE Universe has not even seen half of it, and the best is yet to come.

Heyman also spoke up on his WWE return , saying that he would return only when it’s relevant and he just doesn’t want to “hang off the glory” off Roman Reigns. The Wiseman was last seen in WWE on June 28 episode of Friday Night episode of SmackDown when he was attacked by Solo Sikoa and ther Bloodline members. He was put through the announce table, and since then has been written off TV. All eyes on when Paul Heyman returns to WWE.

