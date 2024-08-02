Paul Heyman Hints At Return Of THIS Former WWE Champion And It Not Roman Reigns

Amid the return rumor of Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2024, Paul Heyman, the Wiseman of the Head of the Table, hinted at a possible comeback of Brock Lesnar through his Instagram story. Posting action figures of him and the Beast Incarnate, he added the hashtags Throwback Thursday and Flashback Friday.

In the final SmackDown of June 2024, the new Bloodline led by Solo Sikoa, turned on Paul Heyman. The four members of the stable assaulted the veteran manager, triple power bombing him through the announce table and issuing a warning to Roman Reigns.

After being taken out, we haven't seen Wiseman on WWE programming. His recent Instagram story leads to questions about whether he would bring back Brock Lesnar to seek retribution for the attack.

Brock Lesnar was reportedly set to make a return earlier this year ahead of Royal Rumble, but his name came up in the Janel Grant lawsuit, becoming a setback. The last time WWE fans saw the former WWE Champion in the squared circle was a year ago at SummerSlam.

The Beast Incarnate last wrestled Cody Rhodes in a losing effort at the Biggest Party of the Summer last year. Since then, he hasn't stepped foot in the WWE ring yet.

When WWE Creative Head Triple H was asked about Brock's possible return , he refused to give any specific timeline. As per The Game, Lesnar goes by his own rules, and the company would be open to discussing it whenever he is ready.

Heyman and Lesnar's association dates back to 2002 when the younger beast made his WWE debut. The distinguished manager referred to Brock as the Next Big Thing. Paul continued being Brock's manager throughout the first stint until he departed the company in 2004. By that time, the 46-year-old was already a main eventer and a multi-time world champion, defeating the company's biggest stars such as The Undertaker, Kurt Angle, Hulk Hogan, and The Rock.

Once he came back to WWE after an eight-year gap, Heyman and Lesnar didn't take long to reunite. In his second stint, the Beast had an explosive run under Heyman's guidance. He not only remained the main event star, winning the WWE World Heavyweight Championship but also broke The Undertaker's streak at WrestleMania 30.

The Beast Incarnate actively wrestled with a part-time schedule until the pandemic era. After a prolonged break, a new-looking Lesnar with a beard and long hair, had a steady run without Paul Heyman because the latter became Roman Reigns' Wiseman.

