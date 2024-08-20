Paul Heyman May Return to WWE for Roman Reigns: ‘Not Just Ride His Coattails and Hang Off...’

Paul Heyman’s WWE return has been kept under wraps by the company. The last time Heyman was seen inside the ring was on the June 28 episode of SmackDown, when he was attacked by Solo Sikoa and his other Bloodline members. Heyman was put through the announce table for not acknowledging Solo Sikoa as his Tribal Chief. The Wiseman was written off TV, which was understandable, and he was expected to return with Roman Reigns.

However, at SummerSlam, it was only Roman Reigns who returned, and Heyman was nowhere to be seen. The creative genius was recently seen at WWE’s Fanatic Fest where he addressed his TV return.

Heyman, like always, didn’t give the exact answer to this question but rather gave a convoluted answer. He said he would return only when return when it’s “relevant”, as he didn’t want to ride on Roman Reigns’ coattails and hang off his glory.

“It is going to set up a year’s worth of storylines. I will come back when it’s relevant for me to come back, when I need to come back, when I can add to Roman Reigns and not just ride his coattails and hang off of his glory,” he said.

Heyman wanted to emphasize that when he wants to return only when his requirement arises and when his presence adds value to the product. He wanted to say that he doesn’t work like a shadow of Roman Reigns, and has his own creative presence and input into this Bloodline story.

Advertisement

He gave the reference to Jimmy Hart, Hulk Hogan’s close friend, saying that he doesn’t want to be like him.

“I love Jimmy Hart, I really do, I have so much respect for Jimmy Hart. But I don’t want to be Jimmy Hart carrying the boas for Hulk Hogan. I want to do something that contributes so much to the act that you sit there and you say ‘I love Roman Reigns, but my God I love him so much more with The Wiseman Paul Heyman,” he said.

Paul Heyman has been a creative genius of WWE, and he is known for writing amazing storylines. He has been associated with pro wrestling for more than three decades and knows the industry inside out. Heyman, apart from having a great mind is known for sniffing out good talent from among the rosters.

To date, Heyman has placed his bets on three WWE superstars, and all three have been super successful in WWE. Brock Lesnar, CM Punk, and now Roman Reigns are the three individuals with whom Heyman worked, and he extracted such good work from them that these wrestlers went on to become giant superstars. All eyes are now on Heyman's WWE return.

Advertisement