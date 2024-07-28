Paul Heyman Opens Up About His Real-Life Bond With Roman Reigns Behind WWE Curtains

Roman Reigns returned to WWE 2020, alongside legendary manager Paul Heyman, as a heel after a long wait of almost six long years. Roman Reigns altering his WWE moniker from the face The Big Dog, to the Head of the Table was a generational move.

In 2020, Roman Reigns returned and captured the WWE Universal championship defeating The Fiend Bray Wyatt. Later in 2022, he locked horns with one of his arch-rivals and former clients of Paul Heyman, Brock Lesnar. Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar then fought in a champion vs champion winner-takes-it-all match at WrestleMania 38.

Roman Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar cleanly, became double champion, and was crowned as the WWE Undisputed Champion. After enjoying a four-year dominating reign, Cody Rhodes defeated Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL and became the new WWE champion ending the legendary championship run of Roman Reigns.

Paul Heyman has made a big-time contribution in crafting Roman Reigns’s Tribal Chief moniker as one of the all-time greats. Both Paul Heyman and Roman Reigns not only share a special bond on the screen but also share an incredible bond behind the curtains of WWE.

In the recent trailer of A&E Biography dedicated to Paul Heyman, The Wiseman talks about his bond with The Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns on-screen and off-screen.

Paul Heyman stated, “Brock (Lesnar) wasn't here, and I can't imagine anyone else that would compel me to go to work every day with that passion other than Roman Reigns. I'm not just on camera with Roman Reigns; I work very closely behind the scenes with Roman Reigns."

Roman Reigns praises Paul Heyman

Roman Reigns has also never backed down from crediting The Wiseman Paul Heyman, this year Roman Reigns got the honor to induct Paul Heyman into the Hall of Fame class of 2024, where he expressed the day Roman Reigns is not with Paul Heyman he is no more The Tribal Chief.

In the recent trailer of A&E Biography on Paul Heyman, even Roman Reigns was seen praising Paul Heyman and revealing how his journey on the road gets easier when Paul Heyman is by his side.

Roman Reigns stated, “He (Paul Heyman)takes all these little stresses away; being on the road is tough. I can lock in and focus on what I need to focus on, and he just makes it easier."

SummerSlam 2024 match card

Roman Reigns is expected to reunite with Paul Heyman and return at the SummerSlam 2024 premium live event next for the first time after losing his WWE Undisputed Championship at WrestleMania XL. SummerSLAM 2024 is set to take place on Saturday, August 3, 2024, at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

1. Cody Rhodes (c) vs Solo Sikoa (WWE Undisputed Championship singles match) (announced)

2. Drew McIntyre vs CM Punk and Seth Rollins (referee) (Special Guest Referee Match) (announced)

3. Damian Priest (c) vs Gunther (King of the Ring) (WWE World Heavyweight Championship singles match) (announced)

4. Bayley (c) vs Nia Jax (Queen of the Ring) (WWE Women's Championship singles match) (announced)

5. Logan Paul (c) vs LA Knight (WWE United States Championship singles match)

6. Rhea Ripley vs Liv Morgan (c) (WWE Women's World Heavyweight Championship match) (announced)

