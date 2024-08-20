Paul Heyman Opens Up on CM Punk’s WWE Return; Says ‘Had To Go Through Hell’

If there is a true well-wisher of CM Punk in WWE, that’s Paul Heyman. The Wiseman has been with Punk right from the first day he started with the company in 2005. He has been through thick and thin of Punk in his rough times and even fought for him against former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

Punk has been featured in only one storyline with Heyman ever since he returned to WWE in 2023, and that too for a brief time. And on-screen, Heyman hasn't spoken on his return. But that doesn’t mean the Wiseman doesn’t acknowledge it. In an interview with Sam Roberts, Heyman spoke about Punk’s return, saying he is where he deserves to be, at the top position in the company.

“It’s destiny, really. CM Punk is back where he belongs, and that’s on top in WWE,” said Heyman. He marked that it took a lot from the former WWE Champion to reach this position, and he had been through hell to make it to the top.

“It’s the old song, you had to go to hell to get to Heaven and CM Punk, the struggle is real, and he is a rebel,” Heyman stated. He acknowledged that Punk was a rebel, but he had been through hell, which was not just in WWE but in other places as well.

Advertisement

Heyman was referring to Punk’s stint in Tony Khan’s AEW, where he gave the company a major push in terms of revenue in 2021 but had to exit the promotion after a controversy with Jack Perry.

“He had to go through hell elsewhere as well, and everybody had to see it and hear about it and know about it and sit there and go, ‘My god, will somebody please one time give this talented man the platform that he deserves,” Heyman said.

Read More: Paul Heyman and CM Punk’s WWE History Explained

Paul Heyman was also the guy whom CM Punk confided in when he was having a tough time in WWE. Punk was visibly frustrated with his booking, and Heyman once revealed that the former WWE Champion used to tell him about his agony under Vince McMahon. Listen to what Heyman states.

The Straight Edge Superstar always had one grievance against Vince McMahon, which was that Vince never gave him the opportunity to main-event WrestleMania. That was before 2014, and Punk was a huge star in the company from 2011-2014. He even sold more merchandise than John Cena did, but according to Punk, he was always denied the top spot.

Advertisement

Punk recently said his return to the WWE might not have been possible under Vince McMahon. But now, he is back in the Stamford-based promotion and plans to stay here for some time.