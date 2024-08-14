Paul Heyman Reveals Roman Reigns' Next Move Will Put Our Past Four Years Of Work To Shame

Paul Heyman has finally spoken up on Roman Reigns’s WWE return. The Wiseman has said that what Roman does next will hopefully put four years of their work to shame. If we flip back pages of history, it was exactly four years ago when Heyman joined hands with Roman, and that was shown in the final five seconds of SmackDown.

Heyman’s union with Roman Reigns turned the tide in favor of The Big Dog. What WWE couldn’t do with Reigns, since 2015, it finally could accomplish by making him a heel. And now, Reigns is a babyface once again.

Paul Heyman said that the Bloodline storyline is at a stage where it can go in any direction. "No matter where we go with Roman Reigns, it has to be a path that is only logical and makes sense, but that is new, unique, and different. (One) that the audience can go on that journey with him,” Fightful quoted Heyman.

He stated that the current scenario places Roman Reigns in such a predicament where multiple catalysts are at play at the same time, and the story is so riveting that you can’t take your eyes off it because it can go in any direction.

Heyman said that they are in a new era of the Bloodline story where Roman Reigns is not a WWE Champion anymore, and now he has a bigger challenge ahead of him to take back the name of Tribal Chief.

Advertisement

“All I can say is, for me, how I see the trajectory of it and the many ways we can go about it, it's going to be fascinating and will hopefully put our past four years of work to shame,” Heyman said.

Heyman was taken off WWE television after he was attacked on the June 28 segment of SmackDown by Solo Sikoa and his henchmen for refusing to admit Solo as his Tribal Chief. The three of them; Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa put Heyman through the announce table and since then Heyman has not been seen.

He was expected to return with Roman Reigns at SummerSlam, but that didn’t happen. As of now, there is no update on when the Wiseman will make his WWE return.