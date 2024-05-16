The Los Angeles Lakers are currently looking for a new head coach after axing Darvin Ham. There are several other candidates in the mix. However, the Lakers are taking their time with the decision after the recent playoff exit.

JJ Redick is a wildcard name on the list. Redick, a former NBA champion is currently an ESPN Analyst. However, the Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly trying to land him.

There are questions about his coaching experience though because Redick has never coached professionally. Los Angeles Lakers are a team with NBA championship aspirations. Thus, this is the biggest red flag.

Now, former NBA champion and FS1 sports talk show "Undisputed," Paul Pierce has criticized JJ Redick's coaching acumen . Pierce feels JJ Redick sounds good on podcasts as he draws up plays and flaunts basketball IQ. However, he feels JJ's analogy might not translate to real-world coaching for the Lakers.

Pierce further compared JJ Redick’s potential to an Instagram model- just like they appear gorgeous on the screen and fail to meet expectations in person. OUCH!

FYI, Piercec is an NBA analyst now. And, ironically, he doesn't hold any official coaching roles.

Frontrunners for Los Angeles Lakers Coaching

James Borrego: Borrego has led the Charlotte Hornets from 2018 to 2022. He is currently an assistant with the New Orleans Pelicans.

Sam Cassell: Cassell is an assistant with the Boston Celtic. He has 15 years of NBA playing experience and forayed into coaching right after retirement.

Micah Nori: He is an assistant with the Minnesota Timberwolves. Nori has recently gained recognition for stepping up in Chris Finch's absence due to injury. Well, he has over a decade of experience as an assistant but never played in the NBA himself.

Chris Quinn: Quinn is an assistant with the Miami Heat. The Lakers have requested permission to interview him.

David Adelman: Adelman, son of coaching legend Rick Adelman, is an assistant with the Denver Nuggets.

The Lakers are also considering other candidates like Kenny Atkinson.

The Lakers reportedly brought in Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski as a consultant for the search. Coach K coached JJ Redick in college. Thus, their acquaintance could be a factor in Redick's favor.

Why Was Darvin Ham fired from the Los Angeles Lakers?

The Los Angeles Lakers fired Darvin Ham after just two seasons as head coach, despite some early success. He led the Lakers to the Western Conference Finals in his first season (2022-2023). However, the Lakers faced a first-round playoff exit in the following season (2023-2024) with a loss to the Denver Nuggets.

Ham was criticized for questionable choices regarding player rotations, particularly during a December slump where the Lakers went 3-10. Benching key players like Russell Westbrook and Austin Reaves while giving extended minutes to others like Taurean Prince and Cam Reddish were a major point of criticism.