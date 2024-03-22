Paul Pierce Claims THIS Player Has Greater Influence on the Game Than LeBron James, Michael Jordan, and Kobe Bryant

Recently, LeBron debuted in the podcasting world, teaming up with JJ Redick to host the "Mind the Game" show. In the inaugural episode, he explained the game-changing influence of Steph Curry.

LeBron and Redick discussed how the safety of a lead has diminished due to the proliferation of three-point shots, attributing this shift to Curry. They compared him to the influential NFL quarterback, Patrick Mahomes.

In a separate discussion on FS1's "Undisputed," Paul Pierce also acknowledged the impact of Curry on the sport. In his view, the Golden State Warriors star's influence surpasses that of Michael Jordan and LeBron James.

Pierce shared, "I was talking to somebody about Steph's influence," Pierce said. "Steph's influence on the game basketball, he's influenced the NBA more than LeBron, Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant.”

He offered several reasons for Curry's greater influence, including the rise in 20-point comebacks due to the increase in three-point shooting.

Pierce, a Boston Celtics legend, also noted the trending priority for teams to focus on perimeter shooting in drafting and free agent decisions.

Now in his 15th season, Curry remains one of the NBA's top guards. He's currently averaging 26.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game. Moreover, Curry is shooting over 40% from the three-point line on a career-high 12 attempts per game.

Paul Pierce Calls on Draymond Green to Retire

Draymond Green exclaimed his intentions of playing for "two, three more years", refraining from specifying his retirement year due to his infamous trash-talking.

Green admitted to being a casualty of his popularity in a podcast hosted by Paul Pierce. During Pierce's last season playing the LA Clippers in 2016, Green, known for his taunts, mockingly disregarded Pierce's retirement.

Attempting to coax a retirement announcement from Green, Pierce questioned how he would approach his final year, only to receive a humorous response from Green who said someone would retaliate with the same taunt he had thrown at Pierce. Excitingly, Pierce expressed his interest in being that person.

This is a hazard of trash-talking in the player's prime time, particularly in today's digital era. The moment a player's performance declines, past remarks resurface.

Green conceded to this reality, stating the only condition under which he would announce his final season would be if it coincided with that of his long-time colleague, Steph Curry. Asserting that then he could exploit Curry's goodbye tour as his own, showcasing the light-hearted, playful nature of their relationship.

