Paul Pierce Credits Himself For LeBron James’ Huge Success In NBA, Says ‘Truly Feel Responsible’

Former Boston Celtics superstar Paul Pierce recently shared thoughts on his rivalry with LeBron James during the late 2000s and early 2010s. Speaking on a recent episode of "Undisputed," Pierce claimed to have played a significant role in pushing LeBron to evolve from an exceptional player to an all-time great. According to Pierce, it was their battles that took LeBron to the ‘next level’

While some fans might dismiss Pierce’s claims as exaggerated, his influence on the Celtics' success during that era and his direct impact on LeBron’s career trajectory cannot be understated. Pierce’s statements have reignited discussions about their rivalry and the pivotal moments that defined it.

What did Paul Pierce say about LeBron James?

On the July 12th episode of Undisputed, Pierce discussed his intense battles with LeBron James on the court back in the late 2000s and early 2010s. Pierce claimed that it was his battles with LeBron that took LeBron’s game to another level.

"I truly feel responsible for taking LeBron to that next level," Pierce said. "When he went to Miami, Game 5…Game 6 in Boston when we had them on the ropes to go back to the Finals, that was the game that took LeBron to the next level."

When Skip Bayless asked Pierce if he really challenged LeBron one on one, Pierce responded, "It wasn't a lot against me. I was a little older. I guarded him a little. Brandon Bass guarded him."

According to Paul Pierce's assertion, LeBron James joined the Miami Heat largely to overcome his Boston Celtics. Fans might mock Pierce for his statement, as he has been an easy target for NBA fans and analysts due to some of his outrageous claims. However, they often overlook Pierce's impressive credentials: a 10-time All-Star, 4-time All-NBA selection, and one of the top 75 players in NBA history. He was a key reason for the Celtics' deep playoff runs in the 2000s.

Paul Pierce’s Celtics vs LeBron James’ Cavaliers rivalry

Paul Pierce and LeBron James first faced off in the playoffs during the 2008 Eastern Conference Semifinals. The Celtics that season was a 66-win team and the No. 1 seed after the addition of Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen. They faced the 4th-seeded Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Despite a poor Game 1 performance where Pierce scored just 4 points on 2/14 shooting, the Celtics survived and won. With the series tied 2-2 after four games, Pierce scored 29 points in crunch Game 5 to give the Celtics a 3-2 lead. In Game 7, Pierce was often guarded by LeBron but yet, Paul Pierce exploded for 41 points to lead the Celtics to victory.

In the 2010 NBA playoffs, the Celtics and Cavaliers faced each other again, this time with the Cavaliers as the No. 1 seed and the Celtics as the No. 4 seed. The series was again tied 2-2 when they met in a crucial Game 5 in Cleveland. This time, Paul Pierce was guarding LeBron for most of the game and held him to 3/14 shooting as King James only scored 15 points. However, Pierce also excelled offensively, with 21 points, 11 rebounds, and 7 assists, leading the Celtics to a 3-2 series lead and eventually a series victory. This loss was a significant factor in LeBron’s decision to join the Miami Heat in the subsequent offseason.

LeBron’s Miami Heat era: New chapter in Paul Pierce vs LeBron James rivalry

LeBron's move to Miami marked a new chapter in his rivalry with Pierce. The 2011 playoffs saw LeBron and the Heat finally overcoming the Celtics, but LeBron's performance in the 2011 NBA Finals against the Dallas Mavericks was widely criticized. This set the stage for the 2011-12 season, which was set to become the biggest in LeBron's career.

The 2012 playoffs saw Miami's LeBron face Pierce's Celtics once again, this time in the Eastern Conference Finals. With the series tied 2-2, and Game 5 score was 87-86 Celtics one point lead, Paul Pierce hit a clutch three-pointer dagger over LeBron with 52 seconds left which eventually gave the Celtics the win and a 3-2 series lead.

So LeBron James was on the brink of elimination once again due to Paul Pierce and his Boston Celtics, but in Game 6, "King" LeBron James emerged. LeBron James' determined look before the iconic Game 6 at TD Garden is still memorable.

It was at this game that LeBron finally broke free from all the mental barriers. LeBron dominated from the start with a monstrous performance: 45 points, 15 rebounds, and 5 assists on 19/26 shooting. He then closed out the series in Game 7 with 31 points and 12 rebounds. This series marked the moment when LeBron was truly ready to win the NBA Finals.

Pierce is right; Game 6 of the 2012 Eastern Conference Finals was when LeBron ascended to the next level. Eventually, the 2012 NBA Finals became LeBron's coronation as an NBA champion.

While fans can criticize Paul Pierce for his comments, it was his leadership and the Celtics' relentless challenges that pushed LeBron to extreme lengths. However, it wasn't exactly Pierce alone who was responsible for LeBron's legendary post-2012 career, but the contributions of Kevin Garnett, Ray Allen, and Rajon Rondo were equally significant.

Paul Pierce’s assertion that he helped LeBron reach the next level holds weight, considering the history and context of their matchups.