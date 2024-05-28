Paul Pierce Makes Bold Statement Regarding Luka Doncic as Face of the League; All You Need to Know

Speaking on "Undisputed" following the Mavericks' decisive 3-0 victory in the Western Conference Finals, Paul Pierce boldly declared that Luka Doncic could have a significant influence on the NBA.

What Did Paul Pierce Say?

Paul Pierce said, "He's making a case. I think a couple of guys are making the case. I think Tatum's in there, too, but I will tell you, if Luka wins the chip, he gets finals MVP, he no doubt will be the best player in the league. He added, "Not only will he be the best player in the league... I'll give him the face of the league. This is what can happen this year."

He further added, "But at the same time, I feel the same way with Jayson Tatum too. Let's see if they win, and he's the champ, and he gets finals MVP, he's the best player, he's the face of the league."

Doncic and Tatum Playoff Stats

Pierce highlights that Doncic may become not only the NBA's best player but also its most identifiable and marketable individual if he fulfills his potential accomplishments this season. Being the "face of the league" means taking center stage in the NBA's international marketing and branding initiatives.

Doncic has had an incredible playoff run, averaging 28.3 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 9.0 assists per game while shooting 32.4% from beyond the arc and 43.2% from the field. Dallas's success has been largely attributed to his ability to influence the game in a variety of ways, and his leadership on the court has garnered widespread respect.

On the other hand, Pierce also considers Jayson Tatum, a strong contender for these accolades. In addition, Tatum's Celtics are up 3-0 on the Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals. Tatum has been playing with incredible efficiency, averaging 26.0 points, 10.2 rebounds, 5.8 assists, and shooting 29.2% from three-point range and 44.4% from the field per game.

