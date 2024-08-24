Paul Pierce Mocks Zion Williamson After His Transformation Photo Goes Viral: ‘Nah, That Picture Was Fake’

Zion Williamson entered the NBA as the first overall pick in 2019, carrying immense expectations.

The 6’6” forward quickly made a name for himself, earning two All-Star selections. However, his journey has been marked by off-court issues and struggles with weight. It has raised concerns about his future in the league.

Recently, a photo of Zion looking noticeably leaner sparked a debate online. Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce, two NBA legends, shared their thoughts on the KG: Certified podcast. Garnett was impressed, saying Zion looked as fit as he did in high school, exclaiming, “Lord, he look like he in high school. He looked 185.”

Pierce, however, was skeptical, joking that the picture might have been altered. He said, “They say he lost like how much?… Nah, that picture was fake, the one I was looking at.” Despite Pierce’s doubts, Garnett remained excited about Zion’s potential and eager to see him back in action.

Zion’s health is crucial for the New Orleans Pelicans. Last season, the team’s playoff hopes were dashed when he was sidelined due to injury.

With the Western Conference tougher than ever this season, the Pelicans need Zion to be at his best. His ability to stay in shape and avoid injuries will be key to their success.

Zion’s struggles with weight have been a recurring issue. When he entered the league, he was built like an NFL linebacker with a 45-inch vertical jump. Over time, he became complacent with his diet and workout routine, leading to criticism for being overweight.

However, Zion has worked hard to change that narrative. He returned to the court this year looking leaner, reportedly weighing 281 pounds, which is 4 pounds lighter than he was at Duke.

This transformation didn’t come easily. A year ago, Zion admitted to struggling with his diet on Gil’s Arena. Since then, he has committed to staying in shape. A weight clause in his contract has likely helped, ensuring his combined weight and body fat percentage stay below 295 pounds.

If Zion can maintain his current fitness level and stay healthy, he could be a force in the league. His unique blend of size, strength, and athleticism makes him a tough opponent. Fans are hopeful that this transformation marks a turning point in his career and that he can live up to the high expectations that have followed him since he entered the NBA.

