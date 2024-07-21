Paul Pierce Plays Reverse After Mocking South Sudan Basketball Team Following USA’s Narrow Win in Paris Olympics 2024 Practice Game

NBA Hall of Famer Paul Pierce recently had to issue an apology after making dismissive comments about South Sudan's basketball team before their friendly game against Team USA.

Pierce underestimated the South Sudanese team, which almost caused a major upset by beating the star-studded American team before losing by just one point, 101-100 in the 2024 Paris Olympics practice game in London.

Paul Pierce's condescending comments about South Sudan before the game

Ahead of the friendly game at London’s O2 Arena, Pierce appeared on FS1’s Undisputed show, where he completely dismissed South Sudan's capabilities in a very condescending manner.

“Man, they probably haven’t got anyone over 6’3,” Pierce said, referencing the lack of height on South Sudan's team, despite the fact that Manute Bol, second tallest player in NBA history actually hailed from the African nation.

Pierce also said that, “They should have put Lithuania in,” mocking the capability of South Sudan to test Team USA properly. Former Celtics star further predicted an easy 30-point victory for Team USA, a sentiment echoed by his co-presenter, Skip Bayless, who said he wouldn’t take a 35.5-point spread on FS1’s Undisputed show.

Pierce said all these things laughing on live TV, clearly mocking the South Sudan basketball team, implying that he believes they don't ‘stand a chance’ against Team USA.

Advertisement

USA vs South Sudan dramatic game at London’s O2 Arena

Contrary to Pierce's predictions, the Team USA vs South Sudan basketball friendly game in preparation for the 2024 Paris Olympics was a thrilling contest. In the first half, South Sudan stunned everyone as they surged to a 16-point lead. By halftime, they were up 58-42, maintaining a 14-point advantage.

However, Team USA, led by LeBron James, mounted a comeback, going on a 18-0 run to close the third quarter with a five-point lead. Despite this, close game ensued in the fourth quarter and out of nowhere, South Sudan actually regained the lead with just 20 seconds left.

Then again, King James scored a crucial go-ahead lay-up to put the USA ahead by one point with eight seconds remaining. South Sudan missed their final shot, narrowly losing the game.

Paul Pierce’s apology to South Sudan Team

After the game, Pierce took to social media to apologize for his earlier remarks, posting, “Lol! I’m sorry, I wasn’t familiar with your game” on X.

Advertisement

This is not the first time Pierce has faced criticism for his comments. Just in April, he made headlines by stating that "nobody considers European players tough, especially from France."

Pierce acknowledged underestimating the South Sudanese team. The apology came after widespread criticism from basketball fans who found his comments condescending and disrespectful.

Fans' reaction

Many fans reacted to Paul Pierce's apology with varied responses. One fan demanded, "We want a nice long apology on wax, my boy. It must be as loud as the disrespect."

Some replied in one of South Sudanese languages, with one saying, "Maras," which means "you're welcome," accompanied by an eye-rolling emoji, and another saying, "Menth agueec," meaning "we accept your apology."

However, not everyone was forgiving. One person outright rejected the apology, stating, "NO BACK TALK." Another critic suggested, "Do your research next time. You spend too much time with strippers instead of stats. You disrespected Africa, Paul."

Advertisement

READ MORE: Paul Pierce Takes a Jab at LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers Post Boston Celtics’ Historic NBA Win

South Sudan’s tremendous performance against Team USA

Ranked 33rd in the world, South Sudan showed outstanding resilience and shooting, as they nearly defeated the heavily favored Team USA. Their performance was a wake-up call for the Americans, who are aiming for their fifth consecutive men's basketball gold medal at the Olympics.

Contrary to Pierce's outrageous claims, South Sudan’s players included multiple individuals over 6 feet 9 inches, demonstrating that they do have the height and talent to compete at the highest level.

Looking ahead to 2024 Paris Olympics

South Sudan and Team USA are set to face off again in the 2024 Paris Olympics in Group C on July 31. The close match against South Sudan underscores the need for Team USA to stay vigilant and not underestimate their opponents. This game served as a reminder that any team can be a formidable challenger in the Olympics, and complacency can lead to unexpected challenges.

Paul Pierce’s underestimation of South Sudan’s basketball team and his subsequent apology highlight the unpredictability and excitement of FIBA basketball. The near-upset by South Sudan is a testament to their growth and potential in the sport, promising more exciting games in the future, especially in the upcoming Paris Olympics.

Advertisement