Paul Pierce Predicts Paris Olympics Gold for Team USA, Declares Them One of the Greatest Teams in History

Team USA's recent 105-79 victory over the Nikola Jokic-led Serbian Men's National Basketball Team has prompted bold declarations from Hall of Famer Paul Pierce.

The former Boston Celtics star is convinced that the American squad will easily win the gold medal at the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics.

Paul Pierce's bold claims on FS1's Undisputed

Appearing on FS1’s Undisputed, Paul Pierce enthusiastically handed out prop gold medals to co-hosts Skip Bayless and Keyshawn Johnson, guaranteeing Team USA's gold medal win. Pierce confidently declared that the Paris Olympics Men’s basketball competition is already decided as he labeled the 2024 USA roster as one of the greatest Olympic teams ever assembled.

“It’s over. The USA team got it, baby. They got it. C’mon now. If this wasn’t as convincing to show you…That looks easy, that looked easy out there…It’s over. We looking at one of the greatest teams ever assembled. The way they dismantled the Joker,” Pierce stated.

Team USA’s dominant performance against Serbia

Pierce and Johnson discussed the USA vs Serbia game in detail, highlighting how Nikola Jokic and his team initially came out strong. However, by the third quarter, Team USA had established a sizable lead with most of their second unit on the court.

Advertisement

Pierce noted, “We saw Joker get dominated yesterday. C’mon now, this thing is over…They don’t even got Kevin Durant yet…This is about as guarantee as a Floyd Mayweather boxing match that they gonna win gold…Ain’t nobody beating the US.”

The depth of Team USA’s bench was a focal point for Pierce, who emphasized how the second unit maintained the point differential. He even encouraged fans to bet on USA’s gold medal win, asserting that the outcome was already determined. This year’s US roster features three NBA superstars playing together for the first time: LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Stephen Curry. This further fuelled Paul Pierce’s confidence in Team USA’s success.

Skepticism from Skip Bayless

Despite Pierce’s excitement, not everyone shared his optimism. Skip Bayless also expressed doubts about the team’s dominance, noting that other national squads have strong chemistry and are highly motivated to compete against the Americans. “These other squads have literally grown up together… They love each other, they play hard for their countries, they ain’t quitting… They ain’t afraid of no Americans,” Bayless commented on FS1’s Undisputed.

Advertisement

While some skepticism remains, Team USA’s commanding win over Serbia suggests that the team is finding its rhythm. Their upcoming game against South Sudan is anticipated to be another decisive victory. However, the real test will come in Paris, where the competition will be fiercest.