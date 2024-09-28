Paul Pierce Ranks THIS Star as ‘One of the Top-10 Basketball Players Ever’ on His List

Former NBA All-Star Paul Pierce has defied convention by asserting that Diana Taurasi, the legendary WNBA player, deserves a spot among the top 10 basketball players ever. This bold declaration challenges traditional perceptions and injects new perspectives into the ongoing debates about basketball greatness.

Pierce's remarks came during an episode of the All the Smoke podcast, where he expressed his unwavering admiration for Taurasi's impact on the game. Taurasi's illustrious career includes three WNBA championships, six Olympic gold medals, and the WNBA's all-time scoring record.

Her enduring excellence on the court, even well into her 40s, draws comparisons to NBA icons like LeBron James and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Pierce's statement not only acknowledges Taurasi's remarkable achievements but also emphasizes her transcendent influence on the sport, regardless of gender.

During the podcast, PP said, “This is my take on Diana. Diana is one of the top 10 basketball players ever. And I’m talking about men and women decorated. Like, top 10 basketball.”

With impressive statistics in her 36 games played, Taurasi's performance stands out, drawing parallels to the legendary Michael Jordan's final season numbers. While some may question Pierce's exclusion of rising star Caitlin Clark from the conversation, Taurasi's extensive track record and enduring impact are enough to strengthen the narrative.

However, recently, WNBA legend Diana Taurasi found herself at the center of retirement rumors following a celebrated 20-year career that has left an indelible mark on the sport. Taurasi, the league's all-time leading scorer, hinted at a potential end to her illustrious journey after Phoenix Mercury's recent 101-88 defeat to Minnesota Lynx.

At 42 years old, Taurasi's resume boasts an impressive array of accomplishments, including three NCAA titles with UConn and three WNBA Championships with the Mercury. Her statistical prowess is equally staggering, with records such as 10,646 points, 2,517 free throws, 3,341 field goals, and 1,447 three-pointers underlining her unparalleled impact on the court.

Taurasi's potential retirement prompted an outpouring of praise from teammates and industry figures, illuminating her far-reaching influence. Mercury head coach Nate Tibbetts expressed gratitude for the opportunity to coach ‘the greatest ever,’ while fellow player Brittney Griner credited Taurasi for her unwavering dedication and mentorship both on and off the court.