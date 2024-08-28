Paul Pierce Recalls Funny Story About Kevin Garnett Accusing Dirk Nowitzki of Using Racial Slurs: ‘He Called Me a N*gga’

On 'Stoner Sports Network,' NBA legend Paul Pierce recounted a memorable encounter between Kevin Garnett and former Mavericks sharpshooter Dirk Nowitzki. In a matchup between the two stars, Pierce revealed that Garnett once accused Nowitzki, a foreign-born player, of using a racial slur in German.

"We playing the Dallas Mavericks right, we got KG and Dirk Nowitzki playing and Dirk is on one right now," said Pierce. "KG's guarding him and I mean he's killing KG and I'm like 'damn.' So I'm on the wing in the corner and KG's guarding him at the elbow. Something happened and KG fouled him. And he got in Dirk's face and said 'you heard that?' He said 'he called me a n*gga.' I said 'Ticket I was right there he didn't call you no n*gga. He said 'Yes he did he said it in German!'

Those familiar with Dirk Nowitzki know he would never use such language, and even Garnett's teammate didn't believe the accusation. While Garnett was known for his trash talk, it was unusual for him to be outplayed the way Nowitzki did that night, which clearly affected him.

Dirk's game spoke for itself, loud and majestic, without much need for words. He let his performance do the talking, and more often than not, it was enough to solidify his place among the world's best players. In 2011, after defeating LeBron James and the Miami Heat, he was at the peak of his powers, though that wasn't the only time he shattered his opponents' dreams.

Dirk Nowitzki played 21 seasons in the NBA, during which time he consistently scored an average of 20.7 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game, shooting 47.1% from the field. By the time he retired in 2019, he had earned the titles of NBA Champion, MVP, 14-time All-Star, and 12-time All-NBA player.

Advertisement

Kevin Garnett was known for his ability to provoke opponents, often pushing boundaries to ignite reactions. Richard Jefferson, a former NBA player, once described Garnett and Paul Pierce as two of the "worst human beings of all time" due to their aggressive and often bully-like behavior on the court.

Throughout his career, Garnett was notorious for his bold trash talk, even directing it at legends like Michael Jordan early in his career. Although his skills declined with age, Garnett's unwavering heart and passion kept him relevant, solidifying his place as an enduring figure in basketball culture.

ALSO READ: Former NBA Player Criticizes Giannis Antetokounmpo, Ranks Him 'Fourth-Best Player' in East After Joel Embiid and Jayson Tatum