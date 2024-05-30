Paul Skenes’ GF Olivia Dunne Takes Trip Down Memory Lane with Adorable Throwback Snaps His Birthday

Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes are rapidly becoming one of the most charming couples in American sports as their careers rise and their passion blossoms.

And on the MLB star's 22nd birthday, Dunne wanted him to know how much he meant to her. Skenes will pitch for the Pittsburgh Pirates on his birthday, Wednesday, after becoming a full-fledged part of the Pirates team this season.

Olivia Dunne wishes Paul Skenes a happy birthday

Hours before they meet the Detroit Tigers in the second game of a doubleheader at Comerica Park, his girlfriend Dunne, 21, sent a birthday greeting for him on Instagram.

On her Instagram story, Dunne posted a selfie of herself cuddling her tall lover while watching him play in a recent game in Pittsburgh. She captioned the photograph. "Happy birthday @paulskenes" with a heart emoji.



She also shared a photo of Skenes reading a menu at supper, providing an intimate peek into their lives together. The LSU gymnast has a promising future with five million Instagram followers. But she is frequently spotted in the stands at baseball games, hoping to watch Skenes in action.

Paul Fever is alive and well in his MLB career. Despite his status as a rookie, Pittsburgh supporters make it clear to him how much they welcome his coming to the Steel City. Some are even spotted in the stands with mustaches, emulating the guy of the time.

Skenes and Dunne are enjoying

May has been a big month for Dunne and Skenes. The latter made his much-anticipated MLB debut and has been all the Pirates hoped for when they selected him first overall in the 2023 MLB Draft.

Skenes has 21 strikeouts and four walks in 16 innings thrown, and he has allowed only one earned run in his previous two starts (12 innings). He is primed for a great career in the game, and Dunne will be by his side for the long haul.

