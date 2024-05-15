Paul Skenes Helps In Raising Money For Veterans; Pledges USD 100 On Every Strikeout This Season To Gary Sinise Foundation



Paul Skenes, the Pittsburgh Pirates' top prospect, will embark on a noble mission this baseball season, hoping to reach the big leagues at some point this year. Skenes vowed on Wednesday to raise funds for the Gary Sinise Foundation, which helps military veterans and first responders. He wants to raise $100,000 for his cause.

Paul Skenes Pledges USD 100 For Every Strikeout This Season To Gary Sinise Foundation

On X, Skenes wrote, "Join me this season as I support the Gary Sinise Foundation in raising funds for our nation's veterans and first responders. I am personally donating $100 for every strikeout I record this season."





Gary Sinise, an actor and philanthropist, established his foundation in 2011 after spending the previous decade assisting various groups. Over the last ten years, the foundation has helped to extend service activities by providing more funding and outreach to the military, veteran, and first responder communities.

Paul Skenes was the number one pick in the MLB drafts

Skenes was Pittsburgh's No. 1 choice in the 2023 MLB Draft, and he has progressed quickly through the ranks, being promoted from triple-A to the main leagues this week, less than a year after being drafted. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Skenes' debut performance was a roller coaster trip for spectators, as he only lasted four innings and allowed three runs and six hits. However, he struck out seven batters and delivered the ball with the most constant velocity of any MLB pitcher this season.

Those seven strikeouts are excellent news for a philanthropic purpose, as the MLB announced on Saturday that Skenes would give $100 to the Gary Sinise Foundation for each strikeout he achieves.

In a tweet, the foundation said, “Paul Skenes is donating $100 to the Gary Sinise Foundation for every strikeout he records this season. The money will go directly toward raising funds for veterans and first responders.”

The Gary Sinise Foundation has an interesting backstory that ties together with the renowned 1994 film Forrest Gump. For the unversed, Sinise is a longstanding actor who rose to prominence as the iconic Lieutenant Dan Taylor character in Forrest Gump, and his portrayal as a military officer and injured veteran in that film helped pave the way for him to aid veterans.

Also Read: ‘I’m Just So Proud’: Olivia Dunne Reacts To BF Paul Skenes’ MLB Debut; Crowns It Most ‘Favorite Moments’ Of Their Relationship