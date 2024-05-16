Paul Skenes MLB debut sparks interest from billionaire Mark Cuban who once wanted to own the Pirates

On Saturday night, the baseball world was riveted by Paul Skenes' highly awaited debut for the Pittsburgh Pirates, as well as a startling statement from a certain billionaire in the Instagram comments section. Mark Cuban, the outspoken owner of the Dallas Mavericks, responded with a thunderous "Let's Go Bucs!" on a post commemorating Skenes' debut appearance.

This seemingly simple remark took on a whole new meaning given Cuban's well-documented connection with the Pirates. In 2005, he actively attempted to acquire the team but was turned down by the previous owner. It demonstrates that Cuban has not fully lost interest in owning the franchise.

Paul Skenes made an impressive debut

The top pick in last year's draft showed flashes of brilliance with a fastball that averaged 100.1 MPH. He struck out seven batters in four innings while allowing three runs and six hits, including one home run. A performance that reflected both hope and the unavoidable hardships that young pitchers face as they adjust to life in Major League Baseball.

However, there was one really unusual occasion during Skenes' debut in which it appeared that no fifth inning would be complete without something strange happening. Pittsburgh had six walks in one inning with the bases loaded, which was unprecedented more than a half-century ago. And then, as if the game had been turned on its head, the Chicago Cubs scored seven runs.

Is Mark Cuban looking to own the Pittsburgh Pirates?

Mark Cuban's statement is noteworthy because it reminds people of his ongoing support for baseball in general, and the Pittsburgh Pirates in particular. The billionaire is claimed to have stated a desire to purchase a Major League Baseball franchise on multiple occasions, including unsuccessful bids for the Chicago Cubs, Texas Rangers, Los Angeles Angels, and Los Angeles Dodgers.

Mark’s family has long been known for their business energy and sporting zeal. Under his leadership, the Dallas Mavericks have become one of the NBA's most formidable basketball teams, winning the championship game in 2011. He is recognized for challenging norms and customs, which has made him controversial, despite his success.

Is this merely an endorsement for his basketball team, or does it imply that he is thinking about buying it? Only time will tell, but one thing is certain: Mark Cuban's voice has added gasoline to the already raging flames around Paul Skenes and Pirates by stating that he still wants it all.

As Skenes and Pittsburgh experience upswings during their rebuilding season, baseball fans across the world, including a few billionaires, will keep a close eye on them. After all, six bases-loaded walks can result in a victory.

