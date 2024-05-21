Paul Skenes won a national championship at LSU. In 2023, he was selected first overall by the Pittsburgh Pirates. He has been the Minors' most dominant pitcher at Triple-A Indianapolis since the beginning of 2024.

And, in many respects, he still thinks like that catcher calling pitches for Air Force, where he began his collegiate career in 2021-22, a unique activity for a college backstop who also played first base during his Academy days.

Destroying opposing batters has been Skenes' full-time job in every way. He struck out 45 and walked eight in 27 1/3 innings in Triple-A, allowing only four runs—three earned—over his seven starts for Indianapolis. He struck out 42.9 percent of hitters in his first complete season. Yes, the Pirates' strategy to gradually play the 21-year-old right-hander played a role in those statistics, but there's no doubting this:

Skenes has one hell of an arsenal when it's about his pitching. So, let's look at all the pitches that Paul Skenes can throw.

Fastball

Paul Skenes has fired 198 heaters in his first seven Indianapolis outings, averaging 99.9 mph, the quickest pitch in Triple-A (minimum of 25 fastballs thrown). He's reached triple digits 98 times. As of May 8, no other Triple-A player has hit 100 mph more than 37 times. In the Major Leagues, only Mason Miller, the A's fireballing closer, comes close with 97 throws at 100 mph or faster.

Slider

Skenes relied on his fastball 46.9 percent of the time in early 2024, with his slider accounting for 25.1 percent of his use. There's an argument to be made that the breaker, which averages 86.4 mph, is just as capable as its straighter The Bucs prospect has received 49 swings at his slider this season, with opponents missing 21 times for a whiff rate of 42.9 percent, ranking 11th among 74 Triple-A pitchers with at least 100 sliders thrown this season.

Splinker

Skenes' "splinker" in Spring Training was referred to by fellow No. 1 choice Henry Davis. According to Benes, the Indianapolis coaching staff also refers to it as a splinker. It has a low average spin rate of 1,795 rpm, similar to a splitter. It has an average velocity of 94.7 mph and an average arm-side movement of 14.9 inches, similar to a sinker.

Skenes has thrown the hybrid splinker 76 times in seven starts, yielding an 18.0 percent use rate. He's had 28 called strikes and whiffs, for a CSW rate of 36.8 percent, which is higher than the 30 percent "good" level.

Change Up

The Pirates' internal metrics refer to Skenes' splinker as a changeup, despite the fact that the prospective ace also owns a real one. His version, thrown with a Vulcan-style grip that divides the ring and middle fingers, dates back to his junior year of high school, long before the slider became his greatest secondary.

The latest iteration has an average speed of 2,025 rpm and 18.5 inches of horizontal arm-side movement. He's only thrown 31 Cambios in seven starts, all against lefties. Those resulted in eight swings and eight misses, for a flawless 100 percent whiff rate.

Curve Ball

As if four pitches weren't enough, Skenes has one more for batters to consider. Alternatively, they could start thinking about it right now. Skenes has thrown only 11 curveballs so far this season, five of which have been 0-0. It's his slowest pitch, with an average velocity of 83.6 mph and the sharpest drop of 42.5 inches on average. It also has 6.8 inches of horizontal, making it scurvy, and it is still a distant seventh in one of the most extensive players' arsenal.

