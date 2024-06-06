Paul Skenes Strikes Out Shohei Ohtani With 3 100+ Mph Fastballs Before Dodgers Star Responds With Perfect Revenge

The Pittsburgh Pirates rookie Paul Skenes in his fifth game surprisingly struck out the Dodgers Star player Ohtani with three fast pitches, 101.3, 100.1, and 100.8 mph. What was more surprising, was that Ohtani missed all three pitches on Wednesday night at PNC Park.

READ MORE: ‘Nig*a was biting his lips’: Diddy brutally trolled for reaction to Chase Budinger dunking over him in resurfaced video

Here's how the Battle of the Giants went down

In the first inning, Skenes threw fastballs right at Ohtani, hitting speeds of 101.3, 100.1, and 100.8 mph. Ohtani missed all three pitches.

In the third inning, Ohtani tried again, this time with Mookie Betts on first base. Skenes made him miss two more times, but on a full count, Ohtani hit a 100.1 mph fastball straight to the center for a two-run homer.

ALSO READ: Travis Kelce Wearing Secret Service Badge During Chiefs Visit To White House Leaves NFL Fans Hollering: 'Stolen Valor Suspend Him'

Shohei Ohtani got his revenge

However, the third inning saw Ohtani getting his sweet revenge. On a 3–2 pitch, Ohtani hit Skenes' 100.1-mph fastball 415 feet into the Dodgers' dugout for a two-run homer.

The two-way standout missed the first five Skenes fastballs before hitting his 15th homer of the season on the sixth. Still, this did little to stop the Pirates from having a big second inning where they kept the lead.

Advertisement

Nick Gonzales hit a two-run double, kindling a seven-run rally in the second inning, helping the Pittsburgh Pirates win 10-6. Gonzales also hit a sacrifice fly in the fifth inning along with an RBI single in the seventh.

READ MORE: 'It's a Crime': NBA Insider Claims Dwyane Wade Carried LeBron James in the 2011 NBA Finals

He matched his career-best with four RBIs and has earned 20 in 23 games since his move from Triple-A Indianapolis on May 10.

Bryan Reynolds scored a two-run single and Edward Olivares, Yasmani Grandal, and Ke'Bryan Hayes each added an RBI single to the Pirates plate, who won the first game of the series 1-0 on Tuesday.

Paul Skenes has lived up to the hype so far

Being picked first in any draft brings huge pressure. The former LSU pitcher faced even more pressure as he was often compared to Washington Nationals legend Stephen Strasburg.

Stephen Strasburg, one of the most anticipated pitching prospects ever, had one of the best MLB debuts in history. In his first game for the Washington Nationals, he pitched seven innings, allowed only two runs, gave no walks, and struck out 14.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: ‘There Were Some Things…’: Kyrie Irving Reveals What Went Wrong Between Him and LeBron James in Cleveland