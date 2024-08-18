Paulo Costa Has A Hilarious Reaction To IShowSpeed Outscoring Alex Pereira On Punching Machine

Paulo Costa cannot stop laughing after IShowSpeed outscored Alex Pereira on the punching machine. Gathering for an UFC fan expo this week, Poatan and IShowSpeed crossed paths with each other. While the popular YouTuber Speed had a submission victory in a match against Adin Ross, the YouTuber decided to up the ante by challenging Pereira to a punching competition.

Taking the test, Alex Pereira punched hard at the machine as it recorded 907. However, surprise was about to follow as attempting to beat the UFC light heavyweight champion’s score, IShowSpeed garnered a whopping 921 on the machine. This was enough to make the YouTuber excited to the core. Afterall, beating Alex Pereira’s right hand power is not a matter of joke. But while reacting to the entire incident, fellow Brazilian Paulo Costa did find it amusing. Posting just a one word reply, ‘Borrachinha’ responded with, “Lol”.

Taking a trip down memory lane, the punching scores have been an area of interest for the UFC fans for a long time. Initially, it was Francis Ngannou who scored a whopping 942 points to rank as the most powerful puncher. However, that score was beaten just by a point when the current interim heavyweight champion, Tom Aspinall registered an impressive 943.

Coming back to Speed, his performance on the punching machine seemed to have riled up his inner fighter. Carried away by the momentary glory, Speed demanded that he must face off with Alex Pereira inside the UFC octagon. This was quite a shocking claim keeping in mind Poatan’s recent dominance in contrast to Speed’s lack of MMA expertise.

Echoing similar sentiments, Dana White too, dismissed Speed’s demands by saying that it was a ‘bad idea’. Meanwhile, Alex Pereira already has enough reasons to focus on at the moment. Pitted against Khalil Rountree Jr. in the UFC 307 main event, Pereira will be defending his light heavyweight title for the third time this year. After demolishing the likes of Jamahal Hill and Jiri Prochazka, Rountree Jr. is expected to put up a harder challenge for Poatan.

However, soon after the announcement of the bout, light heavyweight fighters like Jan Blachowicz and Jamahal Hill expressed their discontent. While Pereira was supposed to face off against Magomed Ankalaev, the booking of Rountree Jr. came as a surprise. Blachowicz stated that at least a couple of fighters ranking above Khalil Rountree Jr. deserved the title shot more. Hill, on the other hand, pointed towards Rountree Jr’s history of banned substance abuses to mock the booking.

