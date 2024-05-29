Paulo Costa Mocks Sean Strickland With Controversial Meme Ahead of UFC 302 Clash

Paulo Costa has taken his pre-fight antics to a new level. He posted a controversial meme mocking Sean Strickland on Twitter. The meme, titled "Virgin Strickland vs. Chad Costa," has sparked intense reactions online. With UFC 302 just days away, Costa's mind games are in full swing. This Saturday, they face off at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

It's the co-main event, promising a thrilling clash. Strickland, coming off a split decision loss, is determined to bounce back. Costa, known for his striking power, has enlisted Olympic boxers for his training. The tension is high, and both fighters are ready for war. This fight is one you won’t want to miss.

Sean Strickland Gets Roasted

Paulo Costa's recent tweet has taken the MMA world by storm. He posted a meme mocking Sean Strickland with the caption, "At least he is not liberals (Pray and rainbow emoji)." This provocative post quickly garnered attention and stirred up controversy.

The meme, titled "Virgin Strickland vs. Chad Costa," is a side-by-side comparison of the two fighters. On one side, "Virgin Strickland" is depicted unfavorably, with phrases like "won't say the N-word but is racist," "bald (derogatory)," and "jab merchant." It goes further to mock Strickland for "pointing guns at children and the homeless," having an "undeserved title shot," and "clowning fighters for crying and then crying on a podcast."

Conversely, "Chad Costa" is portrayed in a seemingly flattering light. The meme describes Costa as someone who "openly says the N-word on Twitter," has a "full head of luscious locks," and is an "overhand right enjoyer." It also highlights Costa for "making memes," "missing weight and not giving af," and being "openly on PEDs and the UFC does nothing."

This bold move by Costa is seen as an attempt to get into Strickland's head just days before their fight. Transitioning from memes to reality, Strickland remains focused on his preparation. His coach, Erick Nicksick, has emphasized the importance of the five-round setting, believing it favors Strickland. They plan to drag Costa into deep waters, aiming for a late-round victory.

The tension between the fighters is palpable. Fans are eagerly awaiting the showdown, curious to see if Costa's antics will affect Strickland's performance in the octagon.

