Paulo Costa To Train With Two Olympic Boxers for UFC 302 Fight Against Sean Strickland

Paulo Costa is set to fight Sean Strickland in a tantalizing middleweight showdown at UFC 302. The Brazilian is training with two former Olympians ahead of the fight. Strickland is known for his boxing skills.

To deal with Strickland’s boxing-heavy approach, Costa is training accordingly. He has brought in two former Olympic boxers. Costa is seemingly immersed in preparation for the crucial fight against Strickland.

Paulo Costa reveals special preparation for Sean Strickland

Paulo Costa has been training with Kelson Pinto. Pinto competed at the 2000 Summer Olympics in Australia. Edvaldo ‘Badola’ Gonzaga is also a part of his UFC 302 camp. Gonzaga competed at the 2004 Summer Olympics in Athens.

Costa has revealed that Pinto helped him become more efficient with striking. He said (via Bloody Elbow), “I met Kelson Pinto at the UFC PI [when] I was killing myself while I trained. [He] taught me how to be more efficient [with striking].”

Costa added, "Edvaldo Badola [Gonzaga] is a boxing coach as well; same lineage as Kelson and he was an Olympic athlete as well… So, we are just trying to mix the styles to get the best point of each one."

Both Costa and Strickland thrive in the striking department. Strickland takes a more boxing-heavy approach. ‘Tarzan’ rarely uses any kicks, however, he has exceptional timing due to his continuous sparring.

Costa, meanwhile, is explosive and mixes things up more. Apart from his heavy hands, Costa also possesses an array of kicks. He is a dangerous opponent for anybody in the middleweight division.

Sean Strickland predicts ‘Bloodbath’ against Paulo Costa at UFC 302

Both Sean Strickland and Paulo Costa are very durable fighters. Both fighters have rarely been finished in their careers. Strickland predicts an all-out war against his Brazilian counterpart at UFC 302.

He said on the UFC 302 Countdown (via MMA Mania), “UFC 302, man, it’s going to be a bloodbath. think that me and Costa, we’re going to go in the deep water. It’s going to be a 25-minute war.”

Strickland continued, “I think we’re both going to be looking at each other in that third, fourth round, thinking, ‘f**k, we got one more round.’ But mentally, as always, I’m ready to die for what I want. And I think I’m going to pick him apart.”

Meanwhile, Strickland dropped the middleweight title in a decision loss to Dricus Du Plessis in his last fight at UFC 297. Costa, on the other hand, had a three-round war with Robert Whittaker at UFC 298. ‘Borrachinha’ was on the wrong end of a controversial decision.