Payton Pritchard Salary, Contract and Net Worth in 2024

Payton Pritchard, born in Tualatin, Oregon, is an exceptional American basketball player currently serving as the backup point guard for the Boston Celtics. His journey to the NBA began at West Linn High School, where his talents led the Lions to four consecutive state titles, showcasing his remarkable skills as a four-star athlete.

Pritchard's sterling performance on the court earned him prestigious accolades, including the Todd Pratt Player of the Year awards in 2014 and 2015, Oregon Class 6A Player of the Year, and the distinguished 2015 Gatorade Oregon Player of the Year title.

Transitioning to the collegiate level, Pritchard continued to astound with his remarkable abilities during his time at the University of Oregon. His four impactful years there served as a testament to his exceptional talent and dedication to the sport.

This stellar collegiate career ultimately culminated in his selection in the 2020 NBA Draft, where the Boston Celtics drafted him with the 26th overall pick, solidifying his entry into professional basketball.

Notably, Pritchard's value and contribution to the Boston Celtics have been duly recognized, as evidenced by the team's decision to extend a lucrative contract offer to him in October 2023. This further reinforces his pivotal role in the team's present and future success, highlighting his potential as a vital asset to the Celtics' lineup.

Payton Pritchard’s Salary and Career Earnings

Payton Pritchard's career in the NBA has been financially rewarding, with his earnings reflecting his skill and value to the Boston Celtics. In the 2023/24 season, Pritchard is set to earn an impressive $4,037,278.

This handsome sum stems from a four-year rookie-scale contract he agreed to with the Celtics in November 2020, valued at $10,449,718, with a portion guaranteed. The first two years of the contract were fully guaranteed, while the subsequent two years were not guaranteed, aligning with the customary structure of rookie contracts in the NBA.

Throughout the initial four years of his rookie contract, Pritchard earned an average annual salary of $2,612,430. The Celtics demonstrated their confidence in Pritchard by exercising their team option to retain him for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 NBA seasons.

As his final year under contract approached, the Celtics solidified their commitment to him by offering a four-year, $30 million guaranteed rookie extension contract before the 2023-24 season. This extension secures Pritchard's tenure with the Celtics until 2028, guaranteeing him an average annual salary of $7,500,000.

Overall, this lucrative extension means Pritchard stands to earn approximately $40 million over the next four years, underscoring the team's faith in his abilities and potential for continued success.

Season Team Salary 2023-24 Boston Celtics $4,037,277 ($4,037,277*) 2022-23 Boston Celtics $2,239,200 ($2,305,685*) 2021-22 Boston Celtics $2,137,440 ($2,400,301*) 2020-21 Boston Celtics $2,035,800 ($2,409,418*) Total $10,449,717 ($11,152,681*)

Payton Pritchard’s Contract

Under Payton Pritchard's current rookie-scale contract, the Boston Celtics exercised team options for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons, signaling their commitment to the talented point guard. In October 2023, Pritchard inked a straightforward four-year extension deal worth $30 million, devoid of any added complexities or clauses.

The guaranteed portion of Payton Pritchard's current contract amounts to $10,449,718, with an average annual salary of $2,612,430. Looking ahead, his next contract is scheduled to commence in the summer of 2024 and continue through 2028, ensuring him a total of $30,000,000 guaranteed over the four-year period with the Boston Celtics.

Payton Pritchard’s Contract Breakdown

Year Base Salary Cap Hit Yearly Cash 2023-24 $4,037,278 $4,037,278 $4,037,278 2024-25 $6,696,429 $6,696,429 $6,696,429 2025-26 $7,232,143 $7,232,143 $7,232,143 2026-27 $7,767,857 $7,767,857 $7,767,857 2027-28 $8,303,571 $8,303,571 $8,303,571

How long has Payton Pritchard been in the NBA?

Selected as 26th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft by the Boston Celtics, Payton Pritchard has been in the NBA for four years.

Payton Pritchard’s Brand Endorsements and Investments

Boston Celtics’ Payton Pritchard made headlines in 2021 when he inked a multi-year endorsement deal with Nike, joining the ranks of the latest rookies to secure contracts with apparel companies.

The news of this significant signing was initially reported by Nick DePaula of ESPN, marking a milestone moment in Pritchard's budding career. As the 26th overall pick, Pritchard joins Tyrese Haliburton of the Sacramento Kings as one of the first known rookies to partner with Nike this season.

Throughout much of the year, Pritchard has prominently sported Nike shoes on the court, frequently showcasing the Oregon Ducks colorways, signifying a strong connection to his collegiate roots.

Pritchard's Nike endorsement deal came at a time of subdued activity in the endorsement landscape, especially within the rookie class, which has been affected by various factors, most notably the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

However, there hasn’t been any investment information made public regarding Pritchard.

What is Payton Pritchard’s Net Worth in 2024?

As reported by Benzinga, Payton Pritchard has an estimated net worth of $80.9 Million.

Disclaimer: All amounts mentioned in the article are sourced from public platforms. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their inputs too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We take all efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximates. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.