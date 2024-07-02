Payton Talbott Reveals He Was Barred From UFC 303 After 19-Second Knockout Win: ‘They Wouldn’t Let Me Back In’

Can you imagine knocking out your opponent in just 19 seconds and then being kicked out of the arena? That’s exactly what happened to Payton Talbott at UFC 303. Fresh off a stunning victory that extended his perfect record to 9-0, Talbott faced an unexpected challenge — not from a fighter, but from event security.

"Do you have a ticket?" they asked him, right after his fight. “No exceptions,” they said. As the crowd inside continued to cheer, Talbott found himself on the outside looking in. What does this tell us about how fighters are treated after their bouts?

Win in 19 seconds, lose the VIP room?

Payton Talbott's swift and decisive victory at UFC 303 was the kind of performance that fighters dream of. With an impeccably timed punch, Talbott knocked out Yanis Ghemmouri in a mere 19 seconds, electrifying the crowd and marking his record at an undefeated 9-0. However, the celebration was short-lived as Talbott faced an unexpected ordeal immediately following his triumph.

"They kick you out," Talbott revealed on The MMA Hour, still bemused by the incident. He shared, "They were like, 'Do you have a ticket?' I was like, 'I just fought.' They're like, 'No exceptions, man.'"

This abrupt transition from the adrenaline of victory to the bewildering reality of being excluded from the event highlighted a surprising policy.

Advertisement

Talbott, fresh off his win, found himself barred from re-entering the arena to enjoy the remainder of the event's fights. "They wouldn’t let me back in," he continued, explaining the lack of access even for participants.

The lack of a post-fight VIP area, a casualty of pandemic-era cutbacks, added to his frustration. The fighter continued to share, "As soon as you’re done with your media, you’re out. No [shower], I took one when I got [back to the AirBnB]. I didn’t even know there were showers there."

Despite the logistical hiccup, Talbott's performance itself was nothing short of spectacular. He set the tone early in the fight, delivering a combination that sent Ghemmouri to the canvas almost as soon as the match began.

This victory not only cemented his status as a promising prospect in the bantamweight division but also showcased his ability to perform under pressure, irrespective of the unexpected post-fight procedures.

Advertisement

Check Out: Kamaru Usman Reasons Why He Does Not Place Alex Pereira In Pound-for-Pound List

Talbott predicts showdown with O'Malley within the next two years

After his 19-second knockout at UFC 303, Payton Talbott discussed his performance and potential path to the bantamweight world championship. When asked how many fights it would take to reach the top at 135lbs, the 9-0 prospect said, “I don’t know, that’s kind of hard to say. You guys are the professionals, you probably know better than I do.”

However, with continued wins, especially on PPV cards, a clash with champion ‘Suga’ Sean O’Malley seems inevitable. “I think if we both keep doing our job though, if I do and he does, then I’m sure we’ll see each other eventually—probably within the next two years,” Talbott predicted.

Fans often compare Talbott to O’Malley, given his style and personality. “I’ve gotten used to it,” he said, further adding, “It’s whatever, I don’t think we’re super similar but I kind of get it.”

Advertisement

What do you think of Talbott's chances against ‘Suga’ Sean O’Malley? Will we see this clash within the next two years?