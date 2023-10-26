PCB already looking beyond Babar Azam as Pakistan Captain; Sarfaraz, Shaheen, Rizwan likely candidates: Report

PCB has already started looking beyond Babar Azam for the Pakistan captaincy spot, according to a new report. Notably, Pakistan lost its last three matches in the ongoing ODI World Cup. The biggest setback came for Pakistan in the last game when they lost against Afghanistan. Pakistan will tour Australia for a Test series right after the World Cup.

Is PCB on the lookout for a new Pakistan Captain beyond Babar Azam?

According to a report from PTI, the Pakistan Cricket Board is looking for potential captaincy candidates like Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, and Mohammad Rizwan.

As per the report, PCB may consider different captains in white ball and red ball cricket. Sarfaraz Ahmed is an option for the ODI and Red ball cricket captaincy, stated the report. Notably, Sarfaraz is not part of the ongoing ODI World Cup. The report stated that Shaheen Afridi is also a candidate for the T20I captaincy role, and Mohammad Rizwan as well, in the race for the leadership role.

Babar Azam's captaincy has come under the radar after three consecutive losses against India, Australia, and Afghanistan. Although Pakistan is still in the race to qualify for the semi-finals, it looks like a very difficult task. If Pakistan qualifies for the semi-finals, it is likely to save Babar Azam's captaincy, as per the report.

So far, Babar Azam has given unbridled power and authority as captain and also has the players of his choice in the team, according to PTI. Former Pakistan players Misbah-ul-Haq and Mohammad Hafeez reportedly advised to include some changes in the Asia Cup and the World Cup squad, however, Babar Azam refused.

Meanwhile, PCB is making plans for building a team for the upcoming main ICC events like the 2024 T20 World Cup and 2025 Champions Trophy. There is a chance of changes in the coaching staff as well after the World Cup, as per the PTI report.

For the unversed, Babar Azam was named as T20 captain in late 2019, and in 2021, he took over the captain role in all three formats for Pakistan.

Pakistan's upcoming matches in the World Cup

Pakistan played 5, lost three matches, and has 4 league games to follow. They are scheduled to play against South Africa in Chennai on October 27, and against Bangladesh in Kolkata on October 31.

Bengaluru will host the Pakistan vs New Zealand on November 4. Later, Pakistan will face England in Kolkata on November 11. This match will be the last one for Pakistan if they fail to qualify for the ODI World Cup semi-finals.

