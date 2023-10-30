Pelicans vs Warriors: Preview and prediction

On Monday, the Smoothie King Center will serve as the battleground where the New Orleans Pelicans welcome the Golden State Warriors. The game starts at 7:00 p.m. CT sharp. Undefeated at 2-0 in all areas (SU, ATS, O/U), New Orleans comes into this game fresh from a 96-87 victory over the New York Knicks on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Warriors (with 1-1 records in SU, ATS, O/U) are hot on their heels following a 122-114 triumph over the Sacramento Kings on Friday. Recall that both teams held their own in last season’s regular meetings, each taking two wins.

The recently concluded game against the Houston Rockets saw the Warriors victorious at 106-95, and they are set to challenge the undefeated streak of the Pelicans at New Orleans' home court, the Smoothie King Center.

Tallying 2-1 after an initial stumble against the Phoenix Suns, the Warriors seem to be back in their usual rhythm.

The anticipated return of Draymond Green to the Warriors line-up on Monday boosts team morale.

Green’s comeback brings a sense of much-needed stability following the departure of Jordan Poole and Donte DiVincenzo during the off-season.

Further strengthening Golden State’s roster is the inclusion of seasoned point guard, Chris Paul.

It’s an exciting phase for Paul as he aims to bag his very first championship title with the seven-time champion Dubs.

Statistics from the past season revealed Golden State’s scoring ability, averaging 118.9 points per game (2nd overall) and a 47.9% field goal percentage (12th overall), including 38.5% from downtown (ranked 2nd).

On the defensive end, their opponents averaged 117.1 points (good for 21st) and shot 46.9% overall (9th) including 36.4% from beyond the arc (18th place). The Warriors also topped the rankings in pace, according to analysis by Dunks and Threes.

Injury update for Warriors vs. Pelicans Game

Star Warriors PF Jonathan Kuminga's attendance is in doubt due to an ankle injury. However, it's probable that SG Steph Curry and PF Draymond Green, despite foot issues, will participate in the game.

For the Pelicans, PG Jose Alvarado's participation remains a question due to a lingering ankle injury.

Game Details of Golden State Warriors vs New Orleans Pelicans

Date & Time: October 30, 2023 / 8:00 PM ET

Venue: Smoothie King Center, New Orleans

A forecast for the game between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Golden State Warriors scheduled for October 30, 2023, predicts a Pelicans victory by 110-101.

Currently, the Pelicans are unbeaten at 2-0, fresh from a 96-87 victory over the New York Knicks at home on Saturday.

Conversely, the Warriors have a balanced record of 1-1. They proceed towards this game on the heels of a back-to-back schedule, given their recent Sunday away game against the Houston Rockets.

