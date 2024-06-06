‘Penguin in Arizona’: NBA Fans Troll Pep Guardiola After He Gets Spotted Giving Joe Mazzulla Pep-Talk Ahead of NBA Finals

Before the high voltage 2024 NBA Finals, Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla had the unique opportunity to meet with soccer legend and Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola.

Mazzulla, a self-proclaimed soccer enthusiast, had previously visited Guardiola at Manchester City's football academy in February, expressing his admiration for the English club and its esteemed manager.

However, the crossover left the basketball fans amused and intrigued as the soccer manager, Guardiola, was caught on camera giving a pep talk to Celtics assistant coach Mazzulla.

The unexpected interaction sparked a flurry of reactions from fans across social media platforms, with many drawing parallels to famous sports rivalries and playfully taunting the involvement of a top football coach in basketball matters.

A fan commented on the tweet referring to Pep as someone who is out of the place, he wrote: “Penguin in Arizona”

While the fans did not seem to have mercy in trolling the coaches, reactions in large numbers surfaced on the post.

High time for the Boston Celtics to prove themselves as champions

The Boston city is buzzing with anticipation as the Celtics gear up for their championship showdown with the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Finals. This match is not just another opportunity for the Celtics to contend for the title, it represents a significant moment for the team to define their basketball legacy.

With the likes of Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Derrick White, and Kristaps Porzingis at the forefront, the Celtics are entering the series with a seasoned and determined roster, ready to leave it all on the court in their pursuit of glory.

The atmosphere in Boston is electric, with fans donning green and establishments organizing watch parties to rally behind their beloved team. The Celtics have been on a journey of growth and development, and this feels like the high time for them to demonstrate their prowess as champions.

With the spotlight shining brightly on the TD Garden, the Celtics are feeling the weight of delivering a 17th championship banner to adorn their rafters.

The players and coaching staff are acutely aware of the expectations that come with wearing the iconic Celtics uniform, and they are prepared to draw upon their experiences and hard-earned lessons to seize this opportunity and etch their names in the storied history of the franchise.

