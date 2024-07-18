‘People Are Sick of Seeing MMA Fighters Boxing’: Nate Diaz vs Jorge Masvidal Reportedly Fall Flat in PPV Sales

Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal crossed paths again but could not garner enough interest. The UFC icons, who had a score to settle, faced off against each other recently. Masvidal came into the bout holding the upper hand over Nate Diaz. Previously, the duo had fought only once in the Dana White-led promotion. At the UFC 244 PPV, the former UFC BMF secured a knockout victory over Diaz.

Cut to 2024, and both Diaz and Masvidal once again decided to test each other’s striking skills. Only this time, it was inside a boxing ring. Putting on an enthralling show, Diaz prevailed this time via a majority decision victory. The scorecards read 98-92 and 97-93 in favor of Nate Diaz. Unfortunately, this was not enough intrigue for the fans to buy the PPV online.

Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal crashes in the TNA PPV buys

The Diaz vs. Masvidal bout lasted for 10 full rounds and a total of 740 punches were dealt. Sadly, looking at the TNA PPV numbers, it does not seem that fans were interested in seeing both UFC veterans fight. Following the conclusion of the event, Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer reported the sad outcome of the PPV sales.

Meltzer reported, “It did horrible on pay-per-view; it did TNA numbers... I’m not exaggerating. I knew it would not do well, but I was absolutely stunned how poorly it did. Nobody bought the fight. People are sick of seeing MMA fighters boxing.”

However, while the PPVs were a disaster, FanMio did just enough to see a sold-out crowd. With a total of 18,040 people turning up, the event generated a revenue of $1.25 million. But even after securing a solid gate, FanMio has been sued by Nate Diaz. In a recent revelation, Diaz stated that he was still due to receive 90% of a guaranteed $ 10 million purse by FanMio. And while his payment terms are in the doldrums with FanMio, Nate Diaz has hinted at a possible UFC return. His coach also has an opponent in mind already.

Ceasar Gracie wants a trilogy fight between Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal

Following Nate Diaz’s dominant display inside the squared circle, his coach, Cesar Gracie wants him to face Conor McGregor. Diaz and McGregor have already met twice in the UFC. Interestingly, their scores are tied at 1-1, with both Diaz and Masvidal picking up a victory apiece.

Thus, Gracie opined that getting a trilogy fight with Conor McGregor will pique the interest of the fans largely. Meanwhile, with all the confusion regarding Conor McGregor’s return, it remains to be seen whether this bout will actually come to fruition in the future.