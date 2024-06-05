‘People Don’t Know': Luka Dončić Responds to Kristaps Porzingis' Beef Rumor Following Chandler Parsons’ Claim

Luka Dončić has vehemently denied Chandler Parsons' recent claim that he harbored any beef with former teammate Kristaps Porzingis during their time together in Dallas.

The dynamic duo of Dončić and Porzingis were seen as the future of the Mavericks, but their partnership ultimately fell short of expectations. Despite the challenges they faced, Dončić has dismissed Parsons' comments as baseless, casting doubt on the credibility of his former teammate's assertions.

When asked for his reaction to Parsons' comment on the issue by the reporter, Dončić smiled and subtly replied,”What comments? That's why I don't watch a lot of that because people don't know. I have met Chandler Parsons twice in my life, so I don't know how he'd know that. But me and KP have a good relationship. I don't know why people say otherwise.”

Earlier, Parsons' remarks on 'Run It Back' stirred up controversy by suggesting a strained relationship between Dončić and Porzingis, alleging that the Slovenian star had issues playing alongside the Latvian center.

However, during their tenure as teammates, Dončić and Porzingis experienced ups and downs as they tried to find their rhythm on the court. While Dončić quickly established himself as an elite talent in the league, earning All-NBA recognition, Porzingis struggled to adapt to his role as the second option behind the rising star.

The Mavericks eventually decided to part ways with Porzingis, trading him to the Washington Wizards in February 2022 in exchange for Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans. Following the trade, the Mavericks went on an impressive playoff run, reaching the Western Conference Finals that same season.

Now, as Dončić and Porzingis prepare to face off against each other, the stakes are high as they compete for a shot at their first NBA Championship, putting to rest any lingering doubts about their past partnership.

Kristaps Porzingis addressed his situation with Luka Dončić at Mavs

Kristaps Porzingis recently opened up about his time with the Dallas Mavericks, shedding light on the dynamic between himself and teammate Luka Dončić. In a revealing interview with former NBA player JJ Reddick, Porzingis admitted that early on, there was a level of contention between him and Dončić, often likened to a "pissing contest."

On Old Man and the 3 podcast, Porzi said,”But I think we both tried to make it work. It’s just, I think, communication and maturity on both our parts should have been better.”

Reddick mentioned instances where tensions reached a tipping point, such as a heated exchange between Dončić and then-coach Rick Carlisle during a game, further underscoring the strains within the team.

However, despite these challenges, Porzingis expressed a sense of growth and clarity in addressing the issues, indicating a mature understanding of the complexities that characterized his time with the Mavericks.

In a postgame interview in April 2022, after being traded to the Washington Wizards, Porzingis sought to dispel the misconception that he and Dončić had not gotten along. He emphasized that there were no underlying issues between them, emphasizing their friendship and mutual respect.

