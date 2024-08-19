‘People Don’t Understand..’: Mark Henry and The Undertaker Talk About Roman Reigns Being on Medications for Leukemia

Roman Reigns has been battling leukemia from the age of 22. When he was diagnosed with this disease in 2007, he wasn’t a wrestler but used to play football for the Minnesota Vikings. He tackled it and then was in remission.

In 2018, when he was a WWE Universal Champion, Leukemia struck back at Reigns, and he had to relinquish his title. And fortunately, he was in remission again when he returned to WWE in February 2019.

But the fact is that Reigns is still on his medications, and he has to face a lot to fulfill his professional obligations. WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry talked about the struggles of Mark Henry and how the Tribal Chief still battles it to this day, even though nobody knows about it.

Henry remarked that he heard that there are days when Reigns isn’t able to get out of his bed. “People forget that he has leukemia. And for him to do what he is doing, I heard there are days when he doesn't feel like getting up and working out. You saw how good he looked at Mania. For him to look like that in Mania means he has some days where he is so physically down that he can’t get out of bed. I think about that as a level of toughness and greatness and how much he has elevated all the guys for three years."

The Undertaker agreed with Henry, saying that having such a run at this age was too good for Reigns. “That's unheard of. Just to have this run at this age is unheard of,” Taker said.

Roman Reigns himself confirmed a few months ago that he was on medication for leukemia. The Big Dog was in an interview with Pat McAfee and said that he’s going to be on pills for the rest of his life.

“As long as I can continue to perform, then you already know that that’s bay, so we’re good. We’re still in remission. But it is something that is part of my life,” Reigns had said.

The Tribal Chief had been absent from WWE since WrestleMania 40 after he lost his WWE Undisputed Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes. He made a stunning comeback at SummerSlam on August 3, at Cleveland Brown Stadium, in the main event of the PPV.

Reigns came and attacked Solo Sikoa, who had earlier called The Tribal Chief weak for not being able to defend his WWE title. In the recent episode of SmackDown, Roman Reigns was ambushed by the Bloodline members, including Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa. It will be interesting to see how Reigns reacts to Bloodline's attack on the next episode of SmackDown.

