Pep Guardiola is often considered the best manager in the world. Also, he is the only manager to win the continental treble twice. So, his opinions are of high value. Erling Hallanad is often considered the goal machine while Kevin De Bruyne is the king of assists. But even with these levels of players, Guardiola has a different name when asked about his “best player”. Yes, it is none other than their Left Winger Phil Foden. The Englishmen has been playing some of the best games for City for a while now.

Pep Guardiola declared Phil Foden the “best player” in the Premier League this season. Phil Foden is just 23. Manchester City went on against Manchester United in a Premier League match where Foden scored a brace (when a player scores two goals in a single match) which helped City get a comfortable 3-1 victory over United.

Pep Guardiola loves Phil Foden’s ‘work ethic’

Guardiola told BCC after the match that Foden has matured and is the best player in the Premier League. Foden has 18 goals and 10 assists in 40 games in all competitions this season.

Guardiola said, “It is the amount of games he is playing. He was always a talented player but now he is more mature and understands more the game, especially defensively. He can play middle, right, make moments and cut inside, play in the left, scoring from the left. What can I say?”



Guardiola added, “Phil Foden is the best player of the Premier League this season. He has incredible work ethic, it doesn't matter the position he doesn't complain… and now he wins games.”

The 23-year-old levelled the score in the 56th minute with a stunning curling shot from outside the box, after Marcus Rashford's goal in the first half. The Englishmen then won the game for his team in the 80th minute, scoring off a Julian Alvarez pass in front of the Etihad Stadium's home crowd.

Who is Phil Foden?

Phil Foden is a player from Manchester City. He is an offensive midfielder or winger who also represents England at international level. He was born May 28, 2000, in Stockport, Greater Manchester, England.

Foden joined Manchester City's junior club at the age of eight and rose through the ranks, dazzling coaches with his technical ability and vision on the pitch. He made his first-team debut in November 2017, coming in as a late replacement in a Champions League match against Feyenoord.

