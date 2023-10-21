Pep Guardiola's contrary opinion on Lionel Messi's eighth Ballon d'Or Win

Reports from Spain suggest that the former Barcelona sensation is slated to earn the title of the world's greatest player for the eighth time on October 30th. Cristiano Ronaldo sits just behind with his fifth and possibly final Ballon d'Or won in 2017.

Pep Guardiola, while acknowledging Messi's unmatched brilliance, posits that there should be a separate Ballon d'Or category for Messi. Even so, he notes that both Manchester City's Erling Haaland and the World Cup victor are worthy contenders for the award.

Erling Haaland is the leading contender behind Messi, with an impressive 52 goals in his debut season at Manchester City. His significant contribution helped the club secure an unprecedented Premier League, FA Cup, and Champions League triple.

At a press conference, before a home match against Brighton, Guardiola put forth his case for his key striker over his ex-protégé. "I believe Haaland deserves the win," he said, adding a dash of humor. "We secured the triple, and Haaland scored nearly 50 million goals. From a personal standpoint, I’d prefer Erling to be the winner. His contribution has been key to our achievements."

FC Barcelona announces Lionel Messi's return and farewell match

President Joan Laporta and sporting director Deco of FC Barcelona have announced that they will organize a farewell match to salute the memorable contribution of club icon, Lionel Messi, after the completion of renovations at the Spotify Camp Nou.

Deco confirmed that Messi will participate in a farewell match at the legendary Barcelona stadium while speaking to the Brazilian football newspaper, Lance!

"Messi will always reign supreme as the club's greatest idol. Barcelona always boasted great idols like Johan Cruyff and Ronaldo, but Messi is indubitably the most significant.

Deco confirmed plans for Messi's farewell game at Barcelona but said the date was yet to be determined. However, he hoped to see the superstar continue playing for many years, adding, "Fans of football and Messi will be delighted to witness his joy on the pitch." he remarked.

