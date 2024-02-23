PETA Call Out Travis Kelce And Taylor Swift After Their Sydney Zoo Date, Ask Them To Visit THIS Place Instead

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift recently went on a Zoo date in Sydney and as it appears, PETA is not happy about it. PETA shared its reaction to the internet's favorite couple and suggested what the two would have done with their time instead of visiting a Zoo. Here's what PETA indeed said.

PETA feels Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift could have gone to a sanctuary instead

As Travis Kelce lands in Sydney to support his girlfriend Taylor Swift during her Eras Tour, the first trip they go on to is a Zoo. The pictures of Travis and Taylor, walking around, hand in hand around the Sydney Zoo, are going viral around the internet.

Reacting to Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's zoo date, PETA made some bold statements. "While we understand all too well the appeal of seeing Australia's wildlife, PETA hopes that next time Taylor and Travis want to see wild animals, they'll spend their time and money at a true sanctuary," PETA said.

According to PETA, a sanctuary is a better place to be at, instead of a Zoo. The reason behind it is the fact that in a sanctuary, animals are in a more safe environment as visitors are allowed to keep their distance. That's definitely not the case with a zoo.

In fact, according to PETA, if you are going to the Zoo, try not feeding the kangaroo. From what it appears, the All Too Well singer did the exact opposite. Talking about the sanctuary, the closest to the Sydney Zoo is Central Gardens Nature Reserve, about 15 minutes drive.

Central Gardens Nature Reserve is an excellent and closed natural reserve that one can visit if near the Sydney Zoo. Nevertheless, the two seemed to have their time of the day at the Zoo and that is what matters for all swifties out there.

What will Travis Kelce do in the offseason?

The Super Bowl is done and there's quite a long time before the 2024 regular season starts. This has got every Travis-Taylor fan wondering what will the Chiefs tight end do in the offseason. There are so many things that Travis can now focus on, now that he has time.

Travis Kelce is expected to make his Hollywood debut as an actor and producer soon. In fact, he is even in talks with some Hollywood executives. Apart from that, he can spend some time with his family, especially Taylor Swift, which is exactly what he is doing right now.

