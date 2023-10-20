‘Peyton could never handle life outside the dome’: Tom Brady pokes fun at longtime NFL rival over cold weather comment

Tom Brady and Peyton Manning have one of the most popular yet controversial rivalries of all time. Even though both of them are retired, they never miss the chance to poke at each other, whenever they get the chance. Recently we got the chance to experience another mocking session between Tom Brady and Peyton Manning, which started when the latter made fun of Tom during a live ESPN show. Check out the details of the story right below:

When Tom Brady gave a straight reply to Peyton Manning making fun of him on ESPN's show

Peyton Manning was recently seen in the Pat McAfee Show, where the retired NFL player took shots at Tom Brady. The short segment of that interview with Peyton Manning was also posted on X by the official account of the Pat McAfee Show.

Also Read: ‘The number has to be reasonable’: Tom Brady catches flak amid rumors of USD 445,000,000 discount to buy into Raiders ownership

Coming back to the story, Peyton Manning was seen talking about the low temperature that he experienced during a recent flight. Taking shots at Tom Brady, Peyton Manning said "I was in 36F. Has Tom sat in 36F on a Delta flight?"

Tom Brady didn't hold back and came forward giving a sarcastic reply to Peyton Manning, replying to the short segments of the interview shared on X. Replying to the post, Tom Brady stated "I'm sure the temperature was perfect. Peyton could never handle life outside the dome...🙄😂".

Here, Tom Brady referenced the dome stadiums that Peyton has played in his 13-year-long NFL career. The domes have a specialized heating system that helps players play in the coldest weather. Even after retiring from the NFL, the two are having fun mocking each other whenever the chance comes.

Also Read: ‘This guy sees everything’: Bill Belichick once revealed how Tom Brady impacted his coaching style

Talking about Peyton Manning, he entered the Pro Football Hall of Fame back in 2011. And how can we forget the way he playfully mocked Tom Brady during his speech? Even though the two mock each other every chance they get, the two are great NFL players of all time, with mutual respect for one another.