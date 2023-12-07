Peyton Manning catches a stray as longtime rival Tom Brady takes another shot at the NFL

Tom Brady has found new ways to point out the pullbacks in the NFL. This time, his controversial comment wasn’t just a direct hit at the NFL but also a hard hit to his longtime rival Peyton Manning. Let’s see what Tom Brady said this time that caught buzz on the internet.

Tom Brady’s recent dig at the NFL dragged Peyton Manning inside

Tom Brady, a few weeks back, called out ‘mediocrity’ in the NFL, criticizing NFL coaches and strict rules for making players soft. While some fans criticized the NFL legend for the mediocrity comment, others found his comments genuine. Those ‘others’ include NFL legends Aaron Rodgers, Shannon Sharpe, and Chad Johnson.

But this time, Brady took another way to share his hard-to-digest take. During the recent episode of Peyton Manning Show, the NFL legend sat down in a discussion over the Bengals game, along with Chad Johnson and Randy, who made guest appearances.

Things took an interesting turn when Peyton Manning talked about Brady’s secret to becoming such a successful quarterback. “I know he’s got some secret buffer where he’s throwing route,” former Denver Broncos quarterback said, in reference to Tom Brady.

This specific section of the Peyton Manning Show was shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) by Omaha Production, and Brady reshared it on his X account but with a little twist. The NFL legend roasted Manning all while pointing out his previous ‘Mediocrity’ comment.

“With todays rules? Give me Chad and Randy on the outside and we’re putting up 35 next week. The bunker is no secret Peyton, come get some work in,” the former Tampa Bay quarterback wrote, resharing the Omaha Productions’ tweet.

It looks like Tom Brady has been working on giving out replies that do two jobs for him - reminds people of his earlier statements and roasts Peyton Manning.

Well, it’s not the first time Brady has roasted Manning. Their relationship goes way down the line.