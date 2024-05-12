As the popularity of women's basketball continues surging, Peyton Manning is doing his part to propel the WNBA into the mainstream with his revealing new docuseries "Full Court Press."

The show takes an unprecedented look at the intense work, challenges and personal journeys navigated by three of the league's top incoming rookies.

And it was the success of Netflix's "Quarterback," featuring Patrick Mahomes, that planted the seed for Manning's latest project.

Netflix and Patrick Mahomes’ ‘Quarterback’, the Inspiration behind Peyton Manning’s Show

During an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, the five-time NFL MVP revealed how working on "Quarterback" with Mahomes, Kirk Cousins and Marcus Mariotta opened his eyes to capturing the behind-the-scenes stories of elite athletes.

"We did the 'Quarterback' show with Mahomes, Cousins, and Marcus and we said hey, women's college basketball is about to hit a new peak," Manning explained. "Obviously, Caitlin Clark is where it all started."

A Trio of Rising WNBA Talents

While stars like Clark, Cardoso and Rice may seem to have burst onto the scene, Manning's "Full Court Press" pulls back the curtain on the countless hours of grinding that went into their success. Manning has thus, aimed his production lens at this trio of future WNBA stars:

Caitlin Clark - The dynamic former Iowa Hawkeye guard who was selected 1st overall in the 2023 WNBA Draft by the Indiana Fever. Clark has quickly become one of the WNBA's biggest draws.

Kamilla Cardoso - A standout center at South Carolina, Cardoso was the 4th overall pick by the Indiana Fever but is currently sidelined 4-6 weeks with a shoulder injury.

Kiki Rice - The skilled UCLA guard went 14th overall to the Seattle Storm in this year's draft class.

"Caitlin Clark was on board and we found these things are better when you have multiple players," said Manning. "So we got Kamilla Cardoso, and Kiki Rice. It's three different players, schools, backgrounds, and stories."

Unprecedented Access Into Their Lives

What makes "Full Court Press" a must-watch is the unprecedented behind-the-curtain access Manning's production captured during each player's final college season.

"It's just been fascinating going behind the scenes to see what these women go through, the sacrifices they make, hard work they put in to achieve their goals," Manning stated. "We got unprecedented access and I think people are going to enjoy it."

The four-part series will showcase the intense work, challenges and personal journeys Clark, Cardoso and Rice navigated on their paths to the WNBA.

"These girls didn't just show up all of a sudden and become great players," Manning revealed. "Caitlyn played on boys' teams growing up as a kid. Her parents put her on boys' teams — and so she learned to be competitive."

An Inspiring Showcase for Women's Basketball

Beyond entertainment, "Full Court Press" has loftier goals of elevating the narratives around women's basketball and its stars to inspire the next generation.

"It's really capturing those stories of how unnoticed that goes," Manning said of the monumental work put in by WNBA-bound talents. "How many hours she put in the gym...to get as good as she is."

As powerhouse programs like UConn, South Carolina and Stanford have turned out generational talents in recent years, series like Manning's aim to show the dedication and self-belief needed to thrive in the WNBA.

How to Watch "Full Court Press"

The first two episodes of "Full Court Press" premiere Saturday, May 11th at 1pm ET on ABC. The final two episodes air the following day, May 12th at 12:30pm ET on ESPN+.

For fans who can't get enough, additional behind-the-scenes content will be available exclusively on ESPN+, the streaming home for the full four-episode docuseries.

By pulling back the curtain on the WNBA's next generation of stars, Peyton Manning is using his considerable platform to inspire and uplift women's basketball as a whole with "Full Court Press."

