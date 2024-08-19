Peyton Manning Names His Top 5 Quarterbacks in the NFL Right Now; Find Out Who Tops List

Peyton Manning, one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time, has revealed his top five quarterbacks now in the NFL. To no one's surprise, Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes is the first quarterback he selects.



Peyton Manning is a Hall of Fame quarterback who is also fairly excellent at ranking the greatest contemporary athletes in his former position. When he recently spoke at Fanatics Fest, the great field general named the best five quarterbacks in the NFL.

Manning spoke with ESPN's Stephen A. Smith on various issues during his appearance at Fanatics Fest in New York on Sunday. At one point, Smith asked Manning to name the top five quarterbacks in the NFL. Manning began by complimenting Patrick Mahomes and addressing how Mahomes is an ideal fit for Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid.



Manning stated, "Quarterbacks require intensive coaching. Andy Reid works hard with Patrick Mahomes, which is beneficial for him. That is awful for NFL defenses. So Patrick is number one overall. But rankings are so difficult. You get into a lot of problems, and people get furious about it." Manning ranked Mahomes first but later said that ranking players is difficult because "you get in so much trouble.

Following Mahomes, he rated the Bengals' Joe Burrow, who missed much of last season due to injuries but hopes to rebound this year. Manning stated, "I am a major fan of Joe Burrow. I'm glad to have him back, and I admire how he handles himself. He does not sweat or flinch." He's just calm and cool the whole time."



Manning also mentioned Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, whom he claims "can throw it a mile." Meanwhile, Lamar Jackson, who now leads the NFL Top 100 , was ranked fourth on Manning's list. Manning believes that "he makes throws, runs, and is smart." "He also protects himself."

Finally, Manning mentioned Buffalo Bills player Josh Allen, who has recently missed the playoffs but is determined to win a Super Bowl. according to Manning, "Josh Allen truly is a superstar. Tough. I met him this summer, and he is really determined to deliver a championship to Buffalo."

It's difficult to argue against Manning's list, but football fans aren't thrilled with the rankings the Colts star has provided. They are mostly furious because Herbert is still on the list. Some fans feel he should be removed, while others say that even if he makes the top five, he should not be ahead of Lamar and Josh.

While Herbert is undeniably one of the league's finest quarterbacks, some think that Dak Prescott or Brock Purdy should have made the list instead of the Los Angeles Chargers star. However, Herbert’s stats showed a different story; he surpassed Manning's record for the most passing yards in NFL history after four seasons. Jackson is a two-time league MVP. Since 2019, Allen has been one of the NFL's most effective quarterbacks, having spent his second season with Buffalo.

