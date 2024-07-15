Peyton Manning Reveals How Patrick Mahomes Helped Him Convince Other Players to Join His Receivers Show

Peyton Manning directed the documentary series Receivers. The show was released on Netflix a few days ago. It features some of the best tight ends and wide receivers from the 2023 NFL season. Manning explained how he persuaded NFL athletes to join the series.

Players do not like being under watch for the whole season, both on and off the field. It can be stressful and might impact their Super Bowl dreams. Peyton shed light on how he managed to get American football stars to agree to it.

Peyton Manning used Patrick Mahomes to convince other NFL stars

Peyton Manning appeared on a recent episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live. He credited the documentary series Quarterback, released in 2023, for convincing this season’s athletes. The 2023 release featured Patrick Mahomes, which helped Manning get others to agree to it.

Mahomes won the last two Super Bowls. The athletes believed that the show handled their job very carefully. Since Patrick managed to win the Super Bowl MVP on those two occasions, it increased their trust in the Receivers’ team. They were open to being approached for the show.

Mahomes achieved huge success despite being watched by a whole TV crew. Manning used the same argument while pitching the role to other players. He told them they would also win the Super Bowl and NFL MVP award if they chose to compete.

Manning said it all started last year when they did a show called Quarterback on Netflix. They got Patrick Mahomes, Marcus Mariota and Kirk Cousins. The Star QBs gave a glimpse of how it feels to play quarterback in the NFL. It also covered stories from Mahomes’ Super Bowl and league MVP award.

Peyton Manning added that he did a similar show with Caitlin Clark and Camila Cordoza. Both of them made it to the national championships. Manning thinks people have changed their perspective about a show like Quarterback. He concluded that players now believe they can still have a great year, and it’s not a distraction.

Manning's thoughts on players doing shows like Receivers

Manning, the 2x Super Bowl champion, has examined shows like quarterbacks and receivers. According to him, players get humanised when their off-the-field life is presented. OTT platforms are more keen on creating shows that feature behind-the-scenes stories of athletes.

Peyton Manning added that these shows bring more engagement to the platform. He also spilled beans on how he managed to convince Mahomes and other NFL QBs to agree to feature in his series, Quarterback.