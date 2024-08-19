In a recent appearance at Fanatics Fest, NFL legend Peyton Manning offered high praise for Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, ranking him as the second-best quarterback in the league.

Manning's praise comes as a much-needed boost for Burrow, who is looking to bounce back from an injury-plagued season.

Peyton Manning Ranks Joe Burrow in His Top 5 NFL QB List

Manning, widely regarded as one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history, shared his top five current quarterbacks during a conversation with Stephen A. Smith.

While Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes secured the top spot, Burrow's placement at number two raised eyebrows and led to discussions among football fans.

Expressing his admiration for the Bengals signal-caller, Manning stated, "I'm a big fan of Joe Burrow, and I'm glad to see him back healthy. I like the way he carries himself; I like his demeanor. He doesn't sweat, he doesn't flinch. He's just kind of calm and cool the whole time."

This high praise from a football icon like Manning carries significant weight in the NFL community.

Burrow's ability to maintain composure under pressure has been a hallmark of his playing style since entering the league. The young quarterback's ranking is not without merit.

In his last two fully healthy seasons (2021 and 2022), Burrow showcased his elite skills by throwing for over 4,000 yards and 30+ touchdowns in each campaign.

His leadership was instrumental in guiding the Bengals to back-to-back AFC Championship appearances.

One of Burrow's most notable achievements came in 2021 when he led the Bengals to a victory over Mahomes and the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium during the postseason.

This victory puts Burrow in elite company, as he and Tom Brady are the only quarterbacks to have defeated Mahomes on the road in the playoffs.

Despite his undeniable talent, Burrow's health remains a significant concern. The quarterback has faced injury setbacks in his young career, prompting questions about his long-term durability.

Addressing these concerns, Burrow has reportedly made changes to his preparation for the upcoming season.

He has emphasized the importance of prioritizing his health to ensure he remains available for his teammates throughout the campaign.

As the Bengals gear up for the new season, expectations remain high. With one of the most talented rosters in the NFL, Cincinnati's Super Bowl aspirations are very much alive.

Burrow's improved focus on health and preparation could be the key factor in the team's pursuit of championship glory.

Peyton Manning's Top 5 Quarterbacks

While Burrow's second-place ranking garnered significant attention, Manning's complete top five list offers insight into his evaluation of the league's premier quarterbacks.

Following Mahomes and Burrow, Manning named Justin Herbert of the Los Angeles Chargers, Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens, and Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills to round out his top five.

Manning had high praise for Herbert's arm strength, noting that the Chargers quarterback "can throw it a mile."

This recognition of Herbert's physical tools highlights the young quarterback's potential to become one of the league's elite passers.

When discussing Lamar Jackson, Manning emphasized the Ravens quarterback's exceptional versatility.

"Lamar Jackson does things that just don't seem possible with the football in his hands," Manning said. "He makes throws, he runs, he's smart. He protects himself, too."

Josh Allen's inclusion in the top five was accompanied by Manning's admiration for the Bills quarterback's toughness and determination.

“Josh Allen's a total stud. Tough," Manning said. "I saw him this summer, he is so motivated to bring a championship to Buffalo."

As the NFL season approaches, all eyes will be on these top-ranked quarterbacks, particularly Joe Burrow, as they aim to live up to the high expectations set by one of the game's greatest players.