Peyton Manning Tried To Include Last Minute Tom Brady Joke During 2007 SNL Monologue Reveals Seth Meyers

One of the most cherished rivalries in NFL history is the one between Peyton Manning and Tom Brady. They both took their rivalry off the field because it was so fierce. Seth Meyers, the host of Saturday Night Live, recently recounted how the blows that the two exchanged extended all the way to 30 Rock.



Peyton Manning, the quarterback, won Super Bowl XLI. They won 29–17 at Dolphin Stadium in Miami, Florida, against the Chicago Bears. After guiding the Colts to their first victory since moving to Indianapolis, he was awarded the Super Bowl MVP.

Recalling the incident, Seth Meyers recently said that Manning had asked him to include a last-minute Tom Brady joke in his Saturday Night Live monologue. This occurred just after Manning's Indianapolis team won the Super Bowl.

The Lonely Island and Seth Meyers Podcast recently featured Mayers recalling her stage manager telling her, "Peyton wants to talk to you backstage before the monologue." According to Seth, "I went backstage, and Peyton had a suggestion; he had a joke he wanted to add at the last minute about Tom Brady.".

The podcast's other co-host became intrigued and asked Meyers to elaborate. Meyers went on, "Is this something you think I should do? Oh, I don't know, I thought to myself. I was actually thinking, "I don't think through ideas this quickly."



The other co-hosts of Lonely Island pushed Seth to share the joke, even though Manning declined. Meyers responded, "It was a soft burn, 'the 200th-hottest burn at the Brady roast,' in response. Whatever it was, I seem to remember that it was rather old-fashioned today." Mayers also clarified that he didn't wish to rekindle this friendly rivalry, calling it a "soft burn."

Advertisement

Also Read: Nick Foles Stats: Former Super Bowl MVP Announces Retirement After 11 NFL Seasons

Seth further stated that the two well-known quarterbacks have always competed closely. The rivalry between these two giants has always been respectful, but if it ever begins again, it will be because of the comments Brady made about Manning during his Netflix roast.

Brady did get in one heated remark at Manning's expense as he took the platform to answer to his critics: "Sometimes you live in Denver, sometimes in Louisiana, but you'll always live in my shadow." Funny enough, replaying Manning's 2007 monologue reminds me that he did indeed make a Brady-related joke.

These two quarterbacks' rivalry began in the early 2000s and lasted more than a decade, with both squaring off 17 times in the regular season and playoffs. Brady's Patriots generally held the advantage, particularly in the early years, winning 11 of these games. Manning's triumphs, including two AFC championships, helped him reach the Super Bowl in 2006 and 2013.

Advertisement

This rivalry stressed not just their individual prowess but also tough team battles, as their games usually had postseason implications. These two well-known quarterbacks have always competed amicably. Manning and Brady have each broken several records and are recognized as two of the best quarterbacks in NFL history, with their head-to-head confrontations being among the most anticipated games of their era.