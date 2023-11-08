Peyton Manning’s bizarre ‘naked’ request to Arnold Schwarzenegger showing up with donkey; this week’s ManningCast was bonkers

This week’s ManningCast episode was something no one ever thought about. Peyton Manning was accompanied by Hollywood’s legendary actor Arnold Schwarzenegger. While Manning invited Arnold, he presented an interesting request.

While Arnold Schwarzenegger declined Manning’s weird request, the Hollywood star had brought an attraction factor in the episode, and it was an animal. Check out the complete details of the story right below:

Peyton Manning’s weird request to Arnold Schwarzenegger

Peyton Manning runs a show called ManningCast with Eli Manning on a YouTube channel called Omaha Production. Omaha Production, on October 5, Sunday released a video of Peyton Manning inviting Arnold Schwarzenegger on the ManningCast cost.

However, the video captured a unique request by Peyton Manning that Arnold ended up rejecting. The retired NFL described how the actor would make an electrifying entry on the show, and that too, without clothes.

“Suddenly, you appear through a sort of electrical storm, crouched and naked, in Eli’s basement, right? Then, you’ll walk towards Eli and say, ‘I need your Corda zip, your boots, and your microphone.’ Then Eli’s gonna laugh at you right in your face”, said Peyton Manning.

Of course, Arnold found this whole entry thing a little weird, and he rejected the idea of coming naked straight away. “I hate to disappoint you, but I am not gonna do any of that,” the actor replied to the retired NFL legend. But on Monday, Arnold did the most unexpected thing.

When Arnold Schwarzenegger brought a donkey on the ManningCast show

Arnold Schwarzenegger joined Peyton Manning and Eli Manning in the recent episode of ManningCast, talking about the Chargers vs. Jets match live. While the three were having a discussion, they were joined by a special guest, and it wasn’t a human.

The conversation was interrupted by a cute guest called Lulu, the donkey. Lulu is Arnold’s pet donkey, who many might recognize from the 2020 lockdown. As Arnold gives Lulu a treat, Eli Manning makes fun of brother Pat, comparing him with Lulu.

“The donkey looks like you eating,” joked Eli Manning. While Arnold refused the ‘coming naked’ request of Peyton Manning, no one expected that he would come up with another surprise and that too, a cute one. While Lulu got his treat from Arnold, the Chargers gave a treat to their fans by winning over the Jets by 27-6.

